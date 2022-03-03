“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Mostly sunny, mild day expected for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 44.

Wind gusts around 16 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts could reach upward of 24 mph.

Today will be cool, dry, & sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Tonight will get chilly, with lows in the single digits across the north to the upper teens in the south. Dry weather will prevail until Sunday, when spring-like warmth will be accompanied by rain. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/xZPPOcqxdd — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 3, 2022

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, peaking on Sunday with a high near 70.

Lancaster County schools fully mask-optional

The School District of Lancaster will drop its mask mandate on Monday, marking the last district in the county to end the mandate.

SDOL was the last school to change to mask-optional, aligning with the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decision comes nearly a week after the CDC announced that 70% of the United States' population could go mask-free indoors and on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.

In related news, Millersville University dropped its mask mandate on Tuesday.

Other Lancaster County colleges, like Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, will keep its mandates in place for now.

Cajun food restaurant newest addition to Lancaster city

Gumbo, friend shrimps and po'boy sandwiches are the newest addition to Lancaster city's food scene.

Mississippi Gumbo, at 347 N. Plum Street, offers pickup and delivery, specializing in Cajun food.

For now, the restaurant is only open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays, but owner Collin Dawkins said new hours will be added soon.

Basketball roundup

Penn Manor girls basketball season has come to an end.

The Comets, which sported its most successful basketball season in its history, were knocked out of the District Three Class 6A playoffs on Wednesday night.

Red Lion beat Penn Manor, 41-37, snagging the final PIAA class 6A playoff spot with the victory.

What's ahead for D3 title games?

In boys basketball, Columbia, Warwick and Lancaster Mennonite will all compete for the District Three title this weekend.

Sports writer John Walk covers what you need to know ahead of the games, along with stats and trivia on the teams.

Millersville advances in PSAC tournament

The Millersville men's basketball team earned its first appearance in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference semifinal game for the first time in 14 years.

Millersville beat West Chester, 70-54, in what sports writer Mike Gross described as a "physical scrap" on Wednesday in Pucillo Gym.

The Marauders are 24-5, winning 15 of their last 16 games.

Method to the madness

Pennsylvania College of Art & Design alumni Zach Heffelfinger was a fan of cartoons for a long time.

Now, the 2014 graduate works on some of the iconic shows, like "Rick and Morty" and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Ahead of an artist's talk at PCA&D on Friday, we asked Heffelfinger some questions to get into the mind of the artist, who now lives in California.

If you're wondering, he says one of his favorite cartoons of all time is "Ren and Stimpy."

50 years ago today: Lancaster's first Black attorney

On March 3, 1972, William C. Haynes became the first Black attorney to be admitted to the Lancaster Bar. He was 32.

Eight years later, Haynes would be the center of another historical moment, as he was sworn in as the county's first Black assistant district attorney.

The photo above is from the Monday, January 14, 1980, edition of the Lancaster New Era.

