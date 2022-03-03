“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Mostly sunny, mild day expected for Lancaster County
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 44.
Wind gusts around 16 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts could reach upward of 24 mph.
Today will be cool, dry, & sunny. Highs will be in the upper 20s to mid 40s. Tonight will get chilly, with lows in the single digits across the north to the upper teens in the south. Dry weather will prevail until Sunday, when spring-like warmth will be accompanied by rain. #PAwxpic.twitter.com/xZPPOcqxdd
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Khari Williams (2) puts up a shot against West Chester during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Jaden Faulkner (3) drives to the hoop against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville head coach Casey Stitzel, on the sidelines as the team takes on West Chester during second half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Jaden Faulkner (3) puts up a shot as West Chester's Kyle McGee (10) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Justin Nwosu (25) drives on West Chester's Elijah Allen (4) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's caden Najdawi (33) jumps on a loose ball in front of West Chester's Eli Barrett (13) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's James Sullivan (20) drives to the hoop as West Chester's Dame Wall (0) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville head coach Casey Stitzel, has a word with his players during a time out agaist West Chester in a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
West Chester's Robert Smith (2) grabs a rebound in front of Millersville's Justin Nwosu (25) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Caden Najdawi (33) blocks a shot by West Chester's Marcus Littles (24) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's James Sullivan (20) takes off after steal against West Chester during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's James Sullivan (20) puts the pressure on West Chester's Elijah Allen (4) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Jaden Faulkner (3) tries to blocka shot by West Chester's Kyle McGee (10) during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville fans cheer on the team as they tae on West Chester during second half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Jaden Faulkner (3) drives to the hoop against West Chester during second half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Justin Nwosu (25) grabs a rebound in front of West Chester's Elijah Allen (4) and Eli Barrett (13) during second half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Jaden Faulkner (3) drives to the hoop against West Chester during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.
Millersville vs. West Chester - PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal
Millersville's Justin Nwosu (25) eyes up a shot against West Chester during first half action of a PSAC mens basketball quarterfinal game at Pucillo Gymnasium on the campus of Millersville University Wednesday March 2, 2022.