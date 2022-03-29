“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Sunny, but chilly day ahead for Lancaster County

Tuesday will be another chilly day for Lancaster County, but temps will start to climb as the week continues.

Today will be a high around 44, with gusty winds around 13 to 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some wind gusts could reach upward of 23 mph.

There's a 30% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain on Wednesday morning, mostly before noon, NWS said. Temperatures will reach a high around 51.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day this week, with a high near 71, though NWS is forecasting a 90% chance of rain.

Program looks to bolster EMTs in Lancaster County

Staffing shortages have effected nearly every business and company in Lancaster County, including emergency services.

Life Lion EMTs have a starting wage of $15 an hour, after a roughly $2 bump last fall. That, added with competition of employers like Amazon in Elizabethtown (which advertises starting pay between $15 and $25 an hour) has made EMT staffing in the county difficult.

The Penn State Health Life Lion program is hoping to fill open positions in the county with 13 cadets soon to complete the 10-week course.

County board returns grant funds in rare move, ditching mobile workforce van project

The Link interior.jpg The interior of The Link, a mobile career center, headquartered in Williamsport. The Link inspired a proposal by Lancaster County Workforce De…

The Lancaster County Workforce Development Board has successfully returned a $189,413 grant to buy a mobile van intended to provide internet and computer access to poor and rural parts of the county.

The state Department of Labor and Industry confirmed the rare move, which the board had been trying to complete since January.

Board chairman said the project could be part of future plans.

A look at L-L's deep, loaded league ahead of season

After a standout season last year, finishing with 25 wins, the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship and a semifinals game in the state tournament, Manheim Township is looking ahead at a season "potentially as capable as last year's," sports reporter Mike Gross writes.

It's one of many storylines to follow as the season gets set to begin this week.

Many teams are returning depth this season and looking to build on last year's momentum, from Warwick to Cedar Crest.

Foo Fighter tribute band to perform this weekend in Lititz

A Foo Fighters tribute band will perform this weekend at Mickey's Black Box in Lititz.

The performance comes days after Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50, though the show was scheduled prior to the unexpected death.

The show is part of a '90s Rockfest concert and begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

3 die in I-81 pileup during snow squall on Monday

At least 3 people died and more than a dozen were injured after a pileup on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Monday.

The crash was captured on videos and showed people jumping out of the way as crashes unfolded.

Crashes began around 10:30 a.m., according to the county office of emergency management. Total vehicle counts ranged between 40-60, including multiple tractor trailers.

