Scatter snow showers possible today in Lancaster County

Today will be the coldest day of the week, with high winds and a 30% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temps will reach a high near 34, with wind around 14 to 24 mph making the wind chill feel like it's in the teens, NWS said.

A cold Monday is in store for central PA. Today's highs will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal, and many locations could set a new record cold maximum temperature. Fortunately, milder weather is on the way and this is likely to be the coldest day we see until next winter. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/h8Z23qb47L — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 28, 2022

A hazardous weather outlook is issued for Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster counties, warning of the possibility of "isolated heavy snow showers and brief squalls."

The biggest chance for snow today will be north of Lancaster County, according to the weather outlook, mostly northwest of the I-81 corridor.

Women paid less than men in Lancaster County, new data shows

The pay gap between sexes in Lancaster County is above the national average, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2016-20.

The median earnings for full-time, year-round female workers in the county was 76.4% of men's earnings.

According to recently released American Community Survey data, this shows a slight improvement from 2006-10, when women were paid 71.7% of men's wages.

Record-setting sale: 3D painting sold for $52K at weekend auction

Artworks by Abner and Aaron Zook drew a large crowd on Saturday and set a record-high price for a painting from the twins, who created similar carved and painted works documenting farm life and their Amish upbringing.

One painting, named "Winter at Mascot Mill," from 1981, was purchased for $52,000, setting a record for the brothers' works.

Ten of the pictures sold at Saturday's auction came from the former Good N Plenty restaurant in Smoketown, which closed in December.

High vaults, high hopes

Solanco's Katie Urbine has been busy getting ready for this spring's track season.

From running throughout the summer with Lancaster city's summer track program to jumping with the Philly Jumps Club, the junior pole vaulter has put in many hours to hone her craft.

That hard work has paid off in some regard, as Urbine finished this winter's PIAA indoor pole vault event with a leap of 13 feet, taking gold in the podium's top spot.

She's hoping that success carries through for her team this season.

Trout season opens Saturday

Trout season is different this year.

For the first time since 2007, Pennsylvania is opening trout season on a single opening day across the state.

The season opens Saturday at 8 a.m.

Ride-along with LAP on street-sweeping day

LNP | LancasterOnline writer Kevin Stairiker took a ride with the Lancaster Parking Authority last week, as tickets were written for street sweeping violations.

"Outside of a few other select professions, it is difficult to fathom a job that regularly unites all levels of society against it," he writes.

Larry Cohen, the executive director of Lancaster Parking Authority, said that compliance is the goal, not enforcement.

"We want folks to pay for the meters, we don't want them to get tickets," he said.

