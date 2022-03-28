“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, March 28, 2022.
Scatter snow showers possible today in Lancaster County
Today will be the coldest day of the week, with high winds and a 30% chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Temps will reach a high near 34, with wind around 14 to 24 mph making the wind chill feel like it's in the teens, NWS said.
A cold Monday is in store for central PA. Today's highs will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal, and many locations could set a new record cold maximum temperature. Fortunately, milder weather is on the way and this is likely to be the coldest day we see until next winter. #ctpwxpic.twitter.com/h8Z23qb47L
Record-setting sale: 3D painting sold for $52K at weekend auction
Artworks by Abner and Aaron Zook drew a large crowd on Saturday and set a record-high price for a painting from the twins, who created similar carved and painted works documenting farm life and their Amish upbringing.
One painting, named "Winter at Mascot Mill," from 1981, was purchased for $52,000, setting a record for the brothers' works.
An auctioneer describes the barn raising scene in this artwork made by Aaron Zook in 1975. The PA Auction center in Blue Ball sold 18 pieces of 3D artwork made by Amish twins, Abner and Aaron Zook on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Lancaster Parking Authority employee, Joe Yarnell, drives behind a city street sweeper and will place parking tickets on windshields of cars that have not moved their vehicle elsewhere when the sweeper cleans their city street on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
