Foggy morning, wet and windy weekend

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 58.

Areas of heavy fog will hang around Lancaster County early this morning, dissipating mainly after 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts could reach upward of 25 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, mostly after 2 p.m., NWS said. There's a 60% chance of rain.

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s on Sunday, with high winds, with some gusts reaching 33 mph, according to NWS.

Click here to see the seven day forecast.

Old gas pumps, 3D paintings showcase business' diversity

When Chris Stolzfus opened PA Auction Center in 2008, it was tough at times to find things to sell.

Today, items for auction fill a 140,000-square-foot warehouse in Blue Ball.

This weekend, iconic Lancaster County paintings, painted and carved by twin brothers Abner and Aaron Zook, and other unique items will be up for sale, showcasing the auction center's diversity.

Click here to read the full story.

Church hosting fundraising bazaar for Ukrainian refugees

Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata Borough will host a fundraising bazaar on Saturday, raising money for Ukrainian refugees.

The event will feature authentic Slavic foods, a silent auction and decorating Pysankas (Ukrainian) Easter eggs.

It's the second fundraising event the church will host since Ukraine was invaded by Russian in February.

Click here to read the full story.

Start of the season: L-L League lacrosse

Team-by-team, LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer John Walk breaks down what to expect on the field this season from boys and girls lacrosse teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Both boys and girls start the spring season today.

From records to top-returning players to what the coach's have to say, it can all be found in these previews.

Click here for the girls lacrosse preview.

Click here for the boys lacrosse preview.

Where to go, what to do in Lancaster County this weekend

IN FOCUS Blackburn 05.jpg IN FOCUS- Kids enjoy the warm weather as they play the Susquehanna River in Columbia River Park in Columbia Sunday March 7, 2021.

From free outdoor activities to comedy shows, there's plenty happening around the county this weekend.

Click here to see all that's happening this weekend around Lancaster County.

And you can't forget about Zenkaikon.

Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Franklin & Marshall baseball player charged with sexual battery of minor in Florida

- 14 arrested in prostitution sting in East Hempfield Township by Human Trafficking Task Force: DA's office

- Good Burrito Co. expands with 2nd restaurant near Mount Joy