“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Rain expected today, tonight in Lancaster County

Today will be a high near 57 with a 90% chance of rain this morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers are expected mainly before 11 a.m. and then again after 5 p.m., NWS said.

Rain showers will pull north and east of the area this morning. Much of the day should be dry, before another round of showers develops this evening. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/VQM04EtYt6 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 24, 2022

Tomorrow is expected to mostly sunny with a high near 59. Temperatures are expected to stay under 60 through the weekend.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

From Ukraine, daughter comes back to county to support her dad's race

Pam D'Andre wanted to surprised her 81-year-old father at the New Holland Half Marathon and 10K this weekend, but when Russian invaded Ukraine in late February, her plans changed.

D'Andre was working in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as a faith community nursing coordinator and had been living there for two decades.

Her trip to New Holland came earlier than expected and she'll now be with her father, Don Sutton, every step of the way on his 6.1-mile journey this weekend.

Click here to read the full story.

Judge eases confidentiality in Muñoz case

A U.S. District Judge last week eased some confidentiality on documents related to the Ricardo Muñoz wrongful death lawsuit.

Muñoz, 27, was shot and killed in September after he ran toward an officer carrying a knife after police were called for a domestic disturbance. His family says they called police for help because Muñoz had schizophrenia and was not taking his medication.

Though some confidentiality on documents was eased with the judge's ruling, other information had valid reasons to remain sealed, the judge said.

Click here to read the full story.

Lebanon coach steps down after 12 years at helm

After 12 successful season as the head basketball coach for Lebanon, Tim Speraw is stepping down.

The decision marks the first Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball coaching vacancy of the 2022 offseason.

Speraw’s 171 coaching wins are just four shy of the program’s all-time mark.

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster ballet dancer reflects on 'American Idol' audition

Skyler Maxey-Wert was a little nervous when he stepped on the stage in front of "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

By the time he finished, all three judges gave him a standing ovation and a golden ticket, sending him to the next round of the competition.

"I was confident in what I prepared," Maxey-Wert says. "But, you can't rehearse how you're going to sing with nerves. Even when I was speaking, I could feel my voice was a bit shaky, because I was nervous. I was not quite sure how I was going to deliver the song."

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster Conservancy on track to preserve 1,100 acres in York County

Lancaster Conservancy is working toward its biggest land acquisition in the organization's half-century existence.

The pending $12 million project would add nearly 1,100 acres of mostly natural woodland and freshwater resources to Hellam Hills Conservation Area in York County. The area would expand from 1,040 acres to more than 2,100.

“This area is in a completely forested and natural state,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said earlier in the week, describing the targeted land — an area along the Susquehanna River in Hellam Township, directly across the river from Lancaster County. “It touches the border the whole way along.”

Click here to read the full story.

