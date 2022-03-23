“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Thunderstorms in forecast tonight, tomorrow

Today will be a cooler day than earlier in the week, with a high near 51 and high wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Some wind gusts could reach upward of 22 mph, NWS said.

There's a 60% chance of rain today, with a 100% chance of rain overnight.

Thunderstorms are expected between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., NWS said. Thunderstorms are again expected Thursday morning, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m..

Elizabethtown votes against extracurricular program cuts Tuesday night

Elizabethtown school board members voted 7-2 on Tuesday night against the decision to cut $5 million in cuts.

At the beginning of the year, the administration was asked to find $1 million in potential budget cuts, LNP | LancasterOnline's Ashley Stalnecker reports.

In response, $5 million in potential cuts were presented, including cuts to transportation, the school resource office, crisis and trauma counselors and all extracurricular activities, including middle and high school sports.

Public comment lasted for three hours before board members cast their votes.

In a poll published yesterday on LancasterOnline, nearly 63% said they would be in favor of a 3% tax increase in their school district to save sports and art.

New standholders take over former Meck's spot at central market

A current produce seller and fresh pasta maker will be two of the four stands that will occupy the former space of Meck's at Lancaster Central Market.

Meck's closed in mid-October after operating for 61 years.

Stoltzfus Farms, which already has a stand at the market, will move to part of the spot to expand and the other side will be divided among three stands: Buona Tavola, Safe & Sweet and Susquehanna Sustainable Enterprises.

Spring sports preview

Previews of spring sports are starting to publish online.

LNP | LancasterOnline sports writer Jeff Reinhart covered what you can expected this year in L-L League section one and two boys volleyball.

And with boys lacrosse set to begin on Friday, LNP | LancasterOnline's John Walk wrote about the five things to watch this season.

Zenkaikon returns to Lancaster on Friday

Zenkaikon, a yearly anime convention, is returning to downtown Lancaster again for the first time since 2019.

The convention runs from Friday to Sunday at the Lancaster County Convention Center, with some events happening at Tellus360.

LNP | LancasterOnline's Mickayla Miller writes about all you need to know for this year, from the convention's past to what's happening now.

State news: Feds say search warrant in carlisle could lead to new Jan. 6 charges

Evidence seized during two search warrants earlier this month could lead to charges for more members of the Proud Boys, according to federal prosecutors.

The charges are related to conspiring to plan the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

One of those search warrants was executed on March 8, targeting Carlisle resident JOhn Charles Stewart, whom prosecutors have identified as an "upper tier" member of the Proud Boys, an all-male right-wing extremist group.

