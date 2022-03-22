“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Cloudy day ahead of expected rain in Lancaster County

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62.

Rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy showers and thunderstorms likely, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tomorrow's high will be around 50, with a 30% to 70% chance of rain and overnight thunderstorms, NWS said.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

Testing the waters

Volunteers are testing the waterways around Lancaster County in an effort to help reduce stream-impairing pollutants.

“I love to fish. Fishing is my passion. And fish need clean water to live,” Todd Umstead said, explaining why he wanted to get involved in the program.

Umstead is one of about five dozen conservation-minded residents tracking quality of countywide rivers and creeks for the Lancaster County Conservation District.

Click here to read the full story.

'Unprecedented' set of recusals surround most recent Oregon Village meeting

Four of the five Manheim Township Commissioners recused themselves from a zoning case regarding the $120-million, 76-acre Oregon Village development during a special meeting on Monday evening.

The case, which revolves around Oregon Village's conditional use application, was remanded back to the commissioners in December by a Commonwealth Court.

“It’s unprecedented,” said attorney Bill Cluck after the meeting. Cluck is representing the appellant Mary Bolinger, who owns a bed-and-breakfast near the Oregon Village site.

Click here to read the full story.

Budget cuts could eliminate all sports funding in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown area school district sign A sign reading "Elizabethtown Area School District" is outside Elizabethtown Area High School.

In hopes to avoid a 3% property tax increase, the Elizabethtown school district administration proposed a budget cut that would save $1.2 million.

That budget cut would eliminate extracurricular activities, including sports, music and clubs.

School board President Terry Seiders said he opposes cutting sports and other extracurriculars, but said on Friday he didn't know what would happen.

Click here to read the full story.

What would you do?

Would you be in favor of a 3% tax increase in your school district to save sports and the arts? Click here to vote.

What's blooming around Lancaster (and beyond)?

Congratulations, we made it! As of Sunday, it's officially Spring!

From daffodils to snowdrops, check out what's in bloom around Lancaster County and beyond.

Click here here for a list and some photos.

The story behind the 3D art at Shady Maple

Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Weaver Nut Co. property sold to Clay Township concrete company

- Man who claimed he had a bomb during bank robberies last week arrested: police

- Manheim woman tried to kill husband by stabbing him with kitchen knives: police