Mild weather today in Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 65.

Wind gusts upward of 23 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will stay around the mid-60s for most of the week, dropping into the 50s on Wednesday as rain is likely to move through the county.

Click here to read more about what to expect this week.

Police ID gunman from Saturday shooting in Manheim Township nightclub

Club Twenty3 A sign for Club Twenty3, located in the building that was formerly the Jukebox Nightclub at 1703 New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, is show…

A 28-year-old Columbia man was identified as the gunman from a fatal shooting that happened around 1:23 a.m. on Saturday at Club Twenty3 in Manheim Township, according to police.

Tyler Jamel Wilson, of the 200 block of South 4th Street, was charged with criminal homicide, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and two firearms violations, police said.

He's charged with the homicide of Jatavis D. Scott, 25, who died at a hospital after being rushed there in a private vehicle after the shooting, according to police.

He has not yet been arrested, according to court documents.

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster ballet academy owner reflects on ties to Ukraine

Viktor Yeliohin, the owner of a Lancaster city ballet academy, has been operating his dance school in Lancaster for the past 12 years.

He grew up in an orphanage in Ukraine when it was still part of the Soviet Union and typically brings dancers from Ukraine to dance with his American student's in their performance of "The Nutcracker."

Recently, he spoke about his ties to the country, currently being invaded by Russia.

"It's very hard to process mentally," Yeliohin said. "Difficult to believe."

Click here to read the full story.

L-L League bowling teams take third, fourth at state championships

As bowling season rolled to a close over the weekend at the state championships in Ephrata, Penn Manor girls took third place and the Hempfield boys finished in fourth.

Both teams had good starts, but struggled to roll to the top-spot.

“It was a stressful day,” said Penn Manor senior Willow Hee. “We had some nerves. Sometimes they can be helpful and sometimes they’re not.”

Click here to read the full story.

Abner and Aaron Zook paintings hit auction block

Fourteen pieces of art by Amish twins Abner and Aaron Zook will hit the auction block this weekend.

Their hand-carved and painted pieces of art adorned the walls of Good N Plenty for more than five decades.

Now, a few months after the former Smoketown restaurant closed, the paintings will be sold at auction.

In recently sales, one piece topped $30,000.

In recently sales, one piece topped $30,000.

Explore Lancaster's Diamond Sampler quilt

