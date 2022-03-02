Sam Lombardo, owner of Lombardo's restaurant, unveiled big plan to build a five-story apartment building, creating an eye-catching gateway project at a major city intersection.
The apartment building would be a 27,000-square-foot apartment building at Harrisburg Avenue and Water Street, next to Rotary Park, replacing the former home of Penn State Electric Supply Co., which moved to Mountville.
Total investment in the new building would be between $12 million and $15 million dollars, Lombardo told BizNewsPA.
Biden gives State of the Union; highlights Russia, inflation
President Joe Biden vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation rates and deal with the fading COVID-19 pandemic in Tuesday night's State of the Union address in the chamber of the House of Representatives.
Biden spoke for 62 minutes, splitting attention between war abroad and worries at home, the Associated Press reports.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”
For the first time in almost four decades, Warwick boys basketball will get a chance at winning the District Three Class 6A title.
The Warriors (20-5) came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed. Tuesday night, the team beat Central Dauphin, 74-57, to advance to the title game.
“We’re just embracing that you’re going to be the underdog on paper every game, taking it for what it’s worth, and being us,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “Us is playing hard, trusting your teammates and just be Warwick. Tonight we were us. And when we’re us we’re pretty good.”
Warwick is the fifth Lancaster-Lebanon League team competing for a championship in the District Three tournament.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) reacts after getting a technical foul against Delone Catholic during second half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) with the steal against Delone Catholic's Abigael Vingsen (10) during second half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) steals the ball from Delone Catholic's Giana Hoddinott (12) during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic head coach Charlie Detz, reacts on the sidelines a the team takes on Delone Catholic during second half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Autumn Lipson (33) puts up a shot against Delone Catholic during second half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Autumn Lipson (33) puts up a shot against Delone Catholic during first-half action of a District 3 Class 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Lily Lehman (10) takes a shot as Delone Catholic's Makenna Mummert (33) defends during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) takes off with the ball against Delone Catholic during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) has her shot blocked by Delone Catholic's Maggie Hughes (34) during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) puts up a shot against Delone Catholic during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) has the ball stripped by Delone Catholic's Abigael Vingsen (10) during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) is fouled by Delone Catholic's Emily McCann (43) as she brings the ball down the court during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.
Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic - District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal
Lancaster Catholic's Vivian Klemmer (22) is pressured under the basket by Delone Catholic's Maggie Hughes (34) and Emily McCann (43) during first half action of a District 3 4A girls basketball semifinal game at Delone Catholic High School Tuesday March 1, 2022.