Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Mild day ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 53.

Overnight there's a 30% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Showers are expected mostly after 2 a.m.

There's a slight chance of rain Thursday morning, before 9 a.m.

Big plans for new living in Lancaster city

Sam Lombardo, owner of Lombardo's restaurant, unveiled big plan to build a five-story apartment building, creating an eye-catching gateway project at a major city intersection.

The apartment building would be a 27,000-square-foot apartment building at Harrisburg Avenue and Water Street, next to Rotary Park, replacing the former home of Penn State Electric Supply Co., which moved to Mountville.

Total investment in the new building would be between $12 million and $15 million dollars, Lombardo told BizNewsPA.

Biden gives State of the Union; highlights Russia, inflation

President Joe Biden vowed to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation rates and deal with the fading COVID-19 pandemic in Tuesday night's State of the Union address in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Biden spoke for 62 minutes, splitting attention between war abroad and worries at home, the Associated Press reports.

“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson – when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,” Biden said. “They keep moving. And, the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising.”

Underdog Warwick earns chance at District 3 title

For the first time in almost four decades, Warwick boys basketball will get a chance at winning the District Three Class 6A title.

The Warriors (20-5) came into the tournament as the No. 7 seed. Tuesday night, the team beat Central Dauphin, 74-57, to advance to the title game.

“We’re just embracing that you’re going to be the underdog on paper every game, taking it for what it’s worth, and being us,” Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen said. “Us is playing hard, trusting your teammates and just be Warwick. Tonight we were us. And when we’re us we’re pretty good.”

Warwick is the fifth Lancaster-Lebanon League team competing for a championship in the District Three tournament.

In girls basketball, Delone Catholic beat Lancaster Catholic in the District Three Class 3A semifinals, knocking the locals out of the post-season.

Delone Catholic won, 38-30, in what resembled a repeat of last march, when the Squirettes beat the Crusaders in the District Three 4A championships last year.

First Friday happenings around the county

There's a big list of things to see and do for First Friday.

From poker nights to a trumpet concert, even a documentary viewing and wine tasting.

We've listed 18 things happening on March 4.

ICYMI: New trial ordered for former man sentenced to death in 1997

Kevin Dowling - archival compilation Clips from stories about the charges and conviction of Kevin Dowling are seen here, compiled from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

A former East Petersburg man was awarded a new trial for the 1997 murder of a York County woman.

Kevin Dowling, now 63, was sentenced to death in 1998 for the killing.

The murder and trial made plenty of headlines in Lancaster's newspapers, despite both happening across the Susquehanna River in York County.

