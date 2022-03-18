“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, March 18, 2022.
Wet weekend ahead for Lancaster County
Today will be sunny with a high near 73 and a calming wind this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Expect reduced visibility from patchy dense fog until ~10AM this morning, especially in eastern/southern PA.⚠️Drive slowly and with caution🚘Turn on your low-beam headlights↔️Leave plenty of distance ahead of you#PAwxpic.twitter.com/I5h4tEha0u
There will be areas of dense fog throughout the county this morning, but it's expected to dissipate after 10 a.m., NWS said. There's a 50% chance of rain tonight, with the best chance for rain after 11 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, with a high of 71, according to NWS. Temps will drop down into the upper-50s to low-60s on Sunday and Monday.
New tourism marketing campaign offers free flights for meetings in Lancaster
Discover Lancaster is trying to boost tourism in the county by offering free flights to qualified meeting planners.
Business tourism in the county is down 21% from pre-pandemic days, LNP | LancasterOnline business trends reporter Lisa Scheid reports. The return in local tourism has mostly been carried by leisure travelers.
Discover Lancaster is partnering with Southern Airways Express to offer free roundtrip flights to Lancaster from Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, to the qualified planners, hoping to attract new meetings and conventions to the county.
The Lancaster County Prison is pictured in this file photo.
Data presented at Thursday's Lancaster County Prison Board meeting gave a glimpse inside who was being held in the prison and why.
The data comes months after form Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman asked to know how many people arrested for the first time on non-violent charges were being held because they couldn't make bail.
Cedar Crest's Logan Smith, takes second in the 100 yard breaststroke during the PIAA class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships in Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University in Lewisburg Thursday March 17, 2022.
Solanco's Addie Scott, swims the 100 yard backstroke consolation final during the PIAA class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships in Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University in Lewisburg Thursday March 17, 2022.
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, swims the 500 yard freestyle final during the PIAA class 3A Swimming and Diving Championships in Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University in Lewisburg Thursday March 17, 2022.
Ephrata’s Ethan Lloyd, swims the 500 yard freestyle preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Warwick’s James Moll, is getting ready for the 100 yard backstroke preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, swims the 100 yard breaststroke preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Manheim Township’s Henry Gingrich, gets ready for the 400 yard freestyle relay preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A Boys Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Solanco’s Addie Scott, swims the 100 yard freestyle preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Ephrata’s Ava Knopsnyder, takes off the 500 yard freestyle preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Solanco’s Addie Scott, swims the 100 yard backstroke preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Hempfield’s Ella Root, swims the 100 yard breaststroke preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Warwick’s Tenra Adams, takes off in the 400 yard freestyle relay preliminaries, during day two action of the PIAA 3A girls Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium Thursday March 17, 2022.
Smith, a senior, finished in 55.65, less than a second behind first-place finisher Jake Wang of Conestoga (54.95).
“I don’t know if there is a way you can sum up four years,” he said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere I am without the coaching I have gotten throughout the years, one of those coaches being my mom, especially. The best way to sum it up is: I am happy where I am and ready to see where the future will take me.”