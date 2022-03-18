“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Wet weekend ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be sunny with a high near 73 and a calming wind this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Expect reduced visibility from patchy dense fog until ~10AM this morning, especially in eastern/southern PA.⚠️Drive slowly and with caution🚘Turn on your low-beam headlights↔️Leave plenty of distance ahead of you#PAwx pic.twitter.com/I5h4tEha0u — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 18, 2022

There will be areas of dense fog throughout the county this morning, but it's expected to dissipate after 10 a.m., NWS said. There's a 50% chance of rain tonight, with the best chance for rain after 11 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, with a high of 71, according to NWS. Temps will drop down into the upper-50s to low-60s on Sunday and Monday.

New tourism marketing campaign offers free flights for meetings in Lancaster

Discover Lancaster is trying to boost tourism in the county by offering free flights to qualified meeting planners.

Business tourism in the county is down 21% from pre-pandemic days, LNP | LancasterOnline business trends reporter Lisa Scheid reports. The return in local tourism has mostly been carried by leisure travelers.

Discover Lancaster is partnering with Southern Airways Express to offer free roundtrip flights to Lancaster from Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh, to the qualified planners, hoping to attract new meetings and conventions to the county.

A one-day snapshot inside Lancaster County Prison

A snapshot into one day inside Lancaster County Prison did little to ease concerns for bail reform advocates.

Prison The Lancaster County Prison is pictured in this file photo.

Data presented at Thursday's Lancaster County Prison Board meeting gave a glimpse inside who was being held in the prison and why.

The data comes months after form Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman asked to know how many people arrested for the first time on non-violent charges were being held because they couldn't make bail.

Cedar Crest swimmer snags second at state championships

Cedar Crest's Logan Smith swam to a silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke on Thursday night at the second day of the PIAA Class 3A boys swimming championships.

Smith, a senior, finished in 55.65, less than a second behind first-place finisher Jake Wang of Conestoga (54.95).

“I don’t know if there is a way you can sum up four years,” he said. “I wouldn’t be anywhere I am without the coaching I have gotten throughout the years, one of those coaches being my mom, especially. The best way to sum it up is: I am happy where I am and ready to see where the future will take me.”

From cat shack to she-shed: Couple transforms outbuilding into crafty retreat

Jen Strickler and Dennis Brown had a five-year-plan to transform their 1940s fixer-upper.

After fixing the painting in the wooden house and then fixing up the garage, the couple was ready to take on the cat shack, named after a resident cat and its kittens.

It took more than two years, but the cat shack is now a craft studio space that houses stories upon stories.

“Dennis says regularly, ‘Why didn't we just tear it completely down?’” Strickler says. “But then we wouldn't have a story.”

Cheapest gas prices in Lancaster County

Gas prices averaged around $4.24 on Friday morning throughout Lancaster County.

