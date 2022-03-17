Nick Barakos, owner of Kyma Seafood, stands by the bar inside the restaurant Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Barakos spent five weeks – setting a WellSpan Health record – on a ventilator last spring fighting for his life.
Former Lancaster County Drug Task Force chief detective leaves the Lancaster County Government building following his arraignment. Burkhart is accused of having stolen roughly $150,000 in civil forfeiture funds.
At the roots of former Drug Task Force head's theft charges
When the Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a man after finding drugs, money and guns in his Lancaster city home, storage units and vehicles in November 2019, the prosecutor's office said more charges would be filed.
That was true, but not in the way investigators could have imagined.
That 2019 arrest of Jordan Luis Morales is back under the spotlight, after the former head of the Drug Task Force, John Burkhart, was charged with stealing $200,000 from evidence seized by the task force over a five-year period.
As for Morales, who had been a major drug dealer in the area in the late 1990s before being arrested in 2000, the charges stemming from the November 2019 incident were dropped.
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Old Forge - PIAA 2A boys basketball quarterfinal
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) has the ball stripped by Old Forge's Joe Macciocco (23) and Mario Samony (24) during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's david Weaver (0) reaches for a rebound against Old Forge during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Declan Hersh (12) goes to the hoop as Old Forge's Mario Samony (24) defends during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) is fouled on his way to the basket by Old Forge's Joe Macciocco (23) during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) takes a shot against Old Forge during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaedon Mast (25) goes for the steal against Old Forge's Anthony Mucciolo (22) during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Declan Hersh (12) floats one to the hoop against Old Forge during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Camden Hurst (21) takes a shot against Old Forge during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Declan Hersh (12) puts up a shot against Old Forge during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaedon Mast (25) puts up a shot in front of Old Forge's Mario Samony (24) during second half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaedon Mast (25) takes a shot against Old Forge during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Shell (10) comes in for a rebound in front of Old Forge's Mario Samony (24) during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's David Weaver (0) puts up a shot against Old Forge during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaedon Mast (25) goes to the hoop against Old Forge during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.
Lancaster Mennonite's Jaedon Mast (25) and Old Forge's Joe Macciocco (23) battle for a loose ball during first half action of a PIAA class 2A boys basketball quarterfinal at Liberty High School in Bethlehem Wednesday March 16, 2022.