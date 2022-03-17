“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Cooler temps and rain in the forecast

Today's forecast includes a high near 56 and wet weather in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's an 80% chance of rain today, starting mainly after 8 a.m., NWS said. The chance of rain will drop down to 30% later tonight, with temps in the mid-40s.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 74, but rain will make it's way back through the county Friday night.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

Restaurateur survives COVID-19 after 5 weeks on ventilator

Nick Barakos has a unique title. He's the COVID-19 patient who's spent the longest time on a ventilator in the history of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Barakos, who owns Kyma Seafood Grill and Johnny's Bar and Steakhouse in Stevens, spent five weeks on a ventilator last February, struggling to breath with COVID-19.

He lost 60 pounds and when he finally left the hospital, he was too weak to lift a fork to eat and needed to learn to walk again.

"He's an outlier," WellSpan pulmonologist John "Jack" Joseph said of Barakos. "There's no question about it."

Click here to read the full story.

At the roots of former Drug Task Force head's theft charges

When the Lancaster County Drug Task Force arrested a man after finding drugs, money and guns in his Lancaster city home, storage units and vehicles in November 2019, the prosecutor's office said more charges would be filed.

That was true, but not in the way investigators could have imagined.

That 2019 arrest of Jordan Luis Morales is back under the spotlight, after the former head of the Drug Task Force, John Burkhart, was charged with stealing $200,000 from evidence seized by the task force over a five-year period.

As for Morales, who had been a major drug dealer in the area in the late 1990s before being arrested in 2000, the charges stemming from the November 2019 incident were dropped.

Click here to read the full story.

Déjà vu: Lancaster Mennonite knocked out of state playoffs

The Lancaster Mennonite boys basketball team was familiar with Old Forge, the District Four champions.

The two teams met last year in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game, where Old Forge beat the Blazers in double-overtime.

Wednesday night, the two teams met again. And though there was no overtime, the outcome was the same: Old Forge beat Lancaster Mennonite, 66-54, knocking the local team out of the state playoffs.

Click here to read the full story.

Swimmers race at first day of state championship

Local athletes battled for podium spots at Bucknell University on Wednesday, the first day of the PIAA Swimming Championships.

Click here to read how they did.

Demuth Foundation exhibits highlight young Lancaster County artists

Two exhibits will highlight the talents of Lancaster County's youngest artists.

More than 300 art works will be on display at the Lancaster museum of Art and the Demuth Museum through April 24.

The artworks will feature the work of middle and high school students from across the county.

Click here to read more.

50 years ago: circus days

The circus came to Franklin & Marshall College in March 1972.

A photo at the bottom of the front page of the March 17 edition of the Intelligencer Journal shows a 4.5-ton elephant squeezing through the front doors of the college's gym.

Click here to see more from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Cheapest gas around the county

As of Thursday morning, the cheapest gas prices in Lancaster County were recorded at $4.25 per gallon, at the Costco on Hempstead Road.

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in the county.

Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Lititz man sold drugs to undercover officers, was found with cache of drugs: DA's office

- Man claimed he had bomb, robbed West Lampeter Township bank: police

- Paradise Township man threw pipe bomb at neighbor's house, kicked trooper during arrest: state police