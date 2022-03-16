“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Balmy weather on tap for Lancaster County

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 70 today in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There will be increasing clouds tonight with a 70% chance of rain on Thursday — St. Patrick's Day, according to NWS.

Tomorrow is expected to be a high around 59 with rain likely between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

Early-morning barn fire in Warwick Township

Firefighters battled a blaze at a barn fire that happened early Wednesday morning in Warwick Township.

The fire started around 4:26 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dridge Hill Road in Lititz, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

The barn was estimated to be about 60-feet by 30-feet, the supervisor said.

No injuries were reported as of 5:30 a.m., according to a supervisor with LCWC. Crews were actively fighting the fire for nearly two hours.

Lancaster man tracks down photo of his mother at Woodstock after years of searching

It took nearly 15 years and an online article from Life Magazine, but Colin Cook finally found what he was looking for.

The Lancaster man had been on a mission to hunt down proof of his mother at Woodstock in 1969. He had heard the stories from family and wanted to find proof. He found what he was looking for in January, thanks to a targeted ad.

“This one was a punch to the gut, just a really wild feeling where I thought, 'Oh my god, that's got to be it,'” Cook recalled. He was right.

Click here to read the full story.

'He didn't deserve this': Teen remembered after being shot, killed on Monday

Damian Santiago, 19, was shot and killed in Lancaster city late on Monday.

Family and friends remembered Santiago as being happy and "always smiling," his cousin Jessica Torres said.

A 21-year-old Lancaster man was arrested and charged with Santiago's death.

“He was a really happy guy. He would make everybody laugh. He would always show love,” said his brother Michael Rodriguez, 34. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Click here to read the full story.

County teams come up short in quarterfinals

Both Linville Hill Christian and Mount Calvary boys basketball teams were knocked out of the PIAA Class 1A tournament on Tuesday night.

Linville Hill couldn't stop District Four champions St. John Neumann, losing 60-50, in Pottsville; Mount Calvary was beat by Pottsville Nativity, 80-58, in Reading.

Linville Hill capped off it's season with a 22-4 record. Mount Calvary finished at 27-3.

Click here to read more about local high school sports.

St. Patrick's Day spirit: Here's where to find Irish Dancing in Lancaster County

If you're looking to watch Irish dancing sometime this weekend, there's plenty of chances to see it.

The Paloma Irish Dancers will begin dancing their way through Lancaster city on Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

They're scheduled to perform 48 times from Thursday morning to Saturday evening.

Click here to see a list of when and where you can catch a quick dance show.

Gas prices in Lancaster County

As of Wednesday morning, gas prices for many places around the county dropped below $4.30.

Click here to see where the cheapest gas prices are around the county.

Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- AG: Former Drug Task Force chief 'abused his position of public trust to scam and defraud the citizens'

- Man charged in connection with Monday night shooting death of 19-year-old in Lancaster city [update]

- 6 pubs to explore in Lancaster County, plus menu highlights