Brothers Colin and Bill Cook, view a poster from their mother's visit to Woodstock in 1969, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The brothers lost their mother at a young age and were never able to ask her the many questions they have for her as adults, including what Woodstock was like. Their mother, Lucretia Cook, is the lady in yellow on the left side of the image.
Firefighters battled a blaze at a barn fire that happened early Wednesday morning in Warwick Township.
The fire started around 4:26 a.m. in the 1200 block of Dridge Hill Road in Lititz, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
The barn was estimated to be about 60-feet by 30-feet, the supervisor said.
No injuries were reported as of 5:30 a.m., according to a supervisor with LCWC. Crews were actively fighting the fire for nearly two hours.
Lancaster man tracks down photo of his mother at Woodstock after years of searching
It took nearly 15 years and an online article from Life Magazine, but Colin Cook finally found what he was looking for.
The Lancaster man had been on a mission to hunt down proof of his mother at Woodstock in 1969. He had heard the stories from family and wanted to find proof. He found what he was looking for in January, thanks to a targeted ad.
“This one was a punch to the gut, just a really wild feeling where I thought, 'Oh my god, that's got to be it,'” Cook recalled. He was right.
Two friends hug one another during a vigil for 19 year old Damian Santiago, who was shot and killed in the A-Plus gas station on West Orange Street in Lancaster City, Monday night. Shot on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
A mother lights a candle for her daughter during a vigil for 19 year old Damian Santiago, who was shot and killed in the A-Plus gas station on West Orange Street in Lancaster City, Monday night. Shot on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
A boy places a candle down during a vigil for 19 year old Damian Santiago on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Damian was shot and killed in the A-Plus gas station on West Orange Street in Lancaster City, Monday night.
A man spray paints a memorial message on the sidewalk during 19 year old Damian Santiago's vigil on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Damian was shot and killed in the A-Plus gas station on West Orange Street in Lancaster City, Monday night.
A man places a candle down during 19 year old Damian Santiago's vigil on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. He was shot and killed in the A-Plus gas station on West Orange Street in Lancaster City, Monday night.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Tim Fisher (25) goes to the basket against St. John Neumann during second half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Matthew lapp (14) takes it to the hoop against St. John Neumann during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's student section cheers on the team as they take on St. John Neumann during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) goes for the steal against St. John Neumann's Hanief Clay (2) during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) goes up for the block on St. John Neumann's Hanief Clay (2) during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) goes to the basket against St. John Neumann during second half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Daniel King (0) puts up a shot against St. John Neumann during second half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) goes to the basket against St. John Neumann during second half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) takes a shot as St. John Neumann's Hanief Clay (2) defends during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Jesse Landis (45) puts up a shot against St. John Neumann during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Tim Fisher (25) goes to the basket against St. John Neumann during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Matthew Lapp (14) goes to the hoop against St. John Neumann during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.
Linville Hill vs. St. John Neumann - PIAA 1A boys basketball quarterfinal
Linville Hill's Jesse Landis (45) puts up a shot against St. John Neumann during first half action of a PIAA class 1A boys basketball quarterfinal game at Martz Hall in Pottsville Tuesday March 15, 2022.