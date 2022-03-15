“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Mid-60s and sunny today in Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 66 in Lancaster County.

There will be a calm wind around 5 to 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will stay on the balmy side through the rest of the week, peaking around a high of 70 on Friday.

19-year-old dies after Lancaster city shooting Monday night

A 19-year-old man from Lancaster city is dead after a shooting on Monday night in Lancaster city, according to city police.

The man, who's name has not been released, was found at the A Plus Sunoco gas station at 111 West Orange Street in Lancaster city around 10:17 p.m. on Monday.

He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after, police said.

American Red Cross testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Blood and platelet donations will again be tested for COVID-19 antibodies in an effort to support treatment of immunocompromised people, according to the American Red Cross.

Plasma with a high level of antibodies can be used to treat COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Testing donations was common earlier in the pandemic, but the practice ceased when infection rates declined and new treatment options became available for people.

3 Lancaster County teams move on to state quarterfinals

Three teams from Lancaster County will compete in the PIAA state quarterfinals.

Those teams are Mount Calvary Christian (Class 1A), Linville Hill Christian (Class 1A) and Lancaster Mennonite (Class 2A).

Notably, this is both Mount Calvary and Linville Hill's first quarterfinal appearance in program history.

'It's been a real blessing': Chargers knocked out of playoffs

In girls basketball, Mount Calvary Christian was knocked out of the state playoffs in the second round on Monday night.

The Chargers lost to Williamsburg, 70-37, at Mifflin County High School.

"I’m going to be sad, but this has been so much fun along the way," Mount Calvary senior Sophia Ansel said after the game. "It’s been a real blessing.”

Local coffee spot named best in state

Passenger Coffee, in downtown Lancaster, was recently named the best coffee shop in Pennsylvania, according to a report from Food & Wine magazine.

Passenger Coffee file photo The Passenger Coffee shop, at 7 W. King St., opened in February 2016.

The coffee shop first opened in 2016.

It was also awarded the same title in 2018 and 2019.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle perform at Rock Littiz benefit

Sammy Hagar and his band, The Circle, had a busy day of work on Sunday in Lititz.

The 74-year-old and The Circle recorded four music videos and performed a short set for a private Music for Everyone fundraiser.

The videos were part of a digital preservation project, in hopes of preserving musicians likenesses for all of time.

Cheapest gas prices in Lancaster County

As of Tuesday morning, Wawa, BJ's and Cosctco had the cheapest gas prices, at $4.35 per gallon.

