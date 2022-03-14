“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, March 14, 2022.
Warmer week ahead for county
Warmer weather is expected for Lancaster County this week, following howling winds and a damaging winter storm that left thousands without power over the weekend.
Today will be the coolest day of the week, with a high near 55.
Temperatures will rise into the mid-60s throughout the week, and by Friday are expected to reach a high near 70.
Click here to read more about what's expected this week in Lancaster County. Will gas prices increase public transit?
When gas prices spiked to a high of $4.11 in 2008, people flocked to public transportation.
Now, 14 years later, gas prices have soared to a new high, averaging $4.33 to $4.41 on Friday.
Riders who are regulars on public transit were split on whether or not they've seen an increase in people taking public transportation, and officials said it's still too early for data.
Click here to read the full story. Click here for the cheapest gas prices in Lancaster County. Big news stories from over the weekend
It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of many people in Lancaster County and around the world.
In that time, more than 1,600 county residents died from the virus.
Other notable stories from the weekend include a Carlisle Proud Boy member being targeted in a search warrant tied to Jan. 6 plot; a 20-year-old man admits to killing his 22-year-old sister, according to police; and scenes from Saturday's winter storm, which covered the county in snow.
Click here to read more. McCaskey's Rodriguez earns silver at girls state wrestling tournament
McCaskey freshman Journie Rodriguez was the top finisher from the weekend's My House Girls State Championships, held at Central Dauphin High School.
The tournament, while not yet sanctioned by the PIAA, hosted athletes from more than 100 schools from around the state.
wrestling031322-10.jpg
The MyHouse Girls State Championship Wrestling Tournament took place at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-11.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Nilaya Thomas during a match against Parkland's, Paige Yatcilla at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-13.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Mali Richardson during a match against Exeter Township's, Kathryn Berger at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-14.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Mali Richardson during a match against Exeter Township's, Kathryn Berger at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-15.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Mali Richardson during a match against Exeter Township's, Kathryn Berger at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-16.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera during a match against Canon-McMillan's, Paige Ward at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-12.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Nilaya Thomas during a match against Parkland's, Paige Yatcilla at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-17.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera during a match against Canon-McMillan's, Paige Ward at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-18.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera during a match against Canon-McMillan's, Paige Ward at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-1.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Nilaya Thomas won her first match over Athen's, Braelynn Wood with a pin in 42 seconds. Shot at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-2.jpg
Penn Manor wrestler, Kaitlyn Clawson during a match against Spring Grove's, Bella Gable at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-4.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Journie Rodriguez won her second round match over Parkland's, Sylvyn Parham with a pin at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-5.jpg
McCaskey wrestler, Journie Rodriguez won her second round match over Parkland's, Sylvyn Parham with a pin at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-6.jpg
Manheim Township wrestler, Isabella Baccio during a match against Whitehall's, Ruth Rivera at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-7.jpg
Manheim Township wrestler, Isabella Baccio during a match against Whitehall's, Ruth Rivera at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-8.jpg
Manheim Township wrestler, Isabella Baccio during a match against Whitehall's, Ruth Rivera at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-9.jpg
The MyHouse Girls State Championship Wrestling Tournament took place at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
wrestling031322-3.jpg
Manheim Township wrestler, Yenyia Terry, during a match against Governor Mifflin's, Jayleah Pletz at Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Rodriguez took second place at 112 pounds, and was happy with her progress this season.
"It is a great feeling to know I am up there, and not just a freshman no one knows," she said after the tournament.
Click here to read the full story. Sports roundup Public archery range opens at Middle Creek
The newest outdoor archery range is free for the public to use, thanks to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Targets at the Middle Creek archery range.
Located in Clay Township, the range finished construction in January and recently opened to the public.
Construction cost $149,000 and is one of the nicest ranges in the region, according to outdoor columnist P.J. Reilly.
Click here to read the full story.
The latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
News of the request comes ahead of a meeting scheduled for today in Rome between top aides from the U.S. and Chinese governments.
Click here to read the full story. Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:
Family of woman hit, killed while crossing East Petersburg road last week seeking funds for funeral
Motorcyclist punches car; underage drinking party: Lancaster County police log, March 14, 2022
Pa. American advises customers in Chester, Lancaster counties to boil water
