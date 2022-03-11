“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Weekend weather: 'This storm will have it all'

Meteorologists are anticipating impactful weather this weekend, following a mostly sunny, mild Friday.

Today will be a high near 53 with some gusty winds.

Temperatures will drop down to a high of 37 on Saturday, with the National Weather Service calling for rain-changing over to snow after 9 a.m.

By 5 p.m., NWS predicts the weather will drop down to 25, with wind gusts upward of 45 mph possible, according to a winter storm watch. Lancaster County could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow.

#WINDY & #COLD WEEKEND:After the snow ends Saturday afternoon, it turns quite windy and colder. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s by Saturday afternoon. A couple of slushy inches are possible Saturday morning. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/FdswhB1bQe — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) March 11, 2022

“This storm will have it all,” said Kyle Elliott, the director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center. “Old Man Winter has one more trick up his sleeve, and he's going out with a bang this winter.”

Flavored sausage links help support relief for Ukrainian refugees

A local farmer has found a way to support refugees flying Ukraine in the weeks since Russia first invaded the country.

Nate Thomas, owner of Breakaway Farms & Butchery in Mount Joy Township, is making new flavors of sausage, colored to match Ukraine's flag.

Thomas said that his butchery will produced 100 pounds each of the blue and yellow links, which are each flavored differently.

“Ours is a small-scale craft operation, but I started thinking about the situation in Ukraine and how we could start the dialogue for people to consider how they can affect change," Thomas said. "I tried to think of practical ideas, and this is what came out."

NJ caterer sues Lancaster County hotel for more than $10M

Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center This rendering shows the new main entrance for the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center, formerly the Lancaster Host Resort.

A New Jersey caterer is suing the Wyndham Lancaster Resort & Convention Center for more than $10 million, according to a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed on March 3 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Greenwald Caterers claims the hotel's "disastrous" handling of the event cost it millions in lost business and ruined its reputation.

An attorney for the East Lampeter Township hotel said, "We will vigorously defend against these baseless claims in this complain."

Movin' through the brackets

Six Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestlers will compete this afternoon after advancing to the quarterfinals in the PIAA Class 3A state wrestling championships on Thursday in Hershey.

Manheim Township’s trio of Kaedyn Williams (113), Kamdyn Williams (120) and Kevin Olavarria (172) will join Warwick’s Nico Tocci (113), Octorara’s Mike Trainor (145) and Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (152) in the quarters when wrestling resumes at Hershey’s Giant Center at 2:15 p.m.

Nine other wrestlers will try to wrestle back through the bracket, seeking a spot on the podium after losses on Thursday.

The L-L League sent 20 wrestlers into the state tournament.

The pains at the pump over the last 50 years

Gas prices have caused headaches recently as prices have soared to more than $4 per gallon.

But it isn't the first time the price at the pump has caused headlines in Lancaster County.

There's been at least three instances in the past 50 years where gas prices, gas shortages or gas rationing have hit local motorists hard.

We took a look back through the archives at some of those newsworthy moments.

County's lowest gas prices

