Warmer weather on tap for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 52.

It could be windy at times, with gusts around 7 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some gusts could reach upward of 23 mph.

This week is expected to be mostly dry, but there is a 20% chance of rain tonight between 10 and 11, NWS said. There's also a chance of rain before 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Tomorrow is expected to be the warmest day this week, with a high near 54.

Fasnacht prices on the rise

Don't be too surprised if you pay more for fasnachts today, than you have in the past.

Business reporter Lisa Scheid reported on the rise in price from around the county. Prices for a dozen ranged from $9.59 to $15.

Oil, packaging shortages and staffing issues are some of the reasons consumers will shell out more for the deep fried treats.

Lancaster County court lifts mask requirement

Masks are no longer needed for anyone entering the Lancaster County courthouse, district courts or any other court-related facilities.

President Judge David Ashworth issued the order on Monday, based off of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's release of revised masking guidance last week.

The mask requirement was in place since August.

Triple OT win keeps L-S undefeated

Lampeter-Strasburg kept its perfect record going on Monday night, but it wasn't easy.

The Pioneers (25-0) advanced to the Class 5A District Three championship game after a big, triple overtime win, beating Hershey 87-82.

“It was one of our goals, to get to (Hershey’s Giant Center),’’ said L-S coach Ed Berryman. “It’ll be a business trip. We’re going there to win.’’

Lampeter-Strasburg will face Shippensburg (which, surprisingly, also won in triple overtime) for the District championship.

State wants more rules for nighttime bowfishing

Nighttime bowfishing has become increasingly popular on the lower Susquehanna River, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission want more rules for it.

Special lights have caused residents who live along the river to complain. Another complaint is the excessive noise, made by the generators that power the special lights.

“The biggest complaint law enforcement receives is the number of houses being lit up from this activity,” said Col. Clyde Warner, director of the agency’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.

Concerts aplenty for Lancaster County this month

There's nearly 100 concerts this month happening in Lancaster County.

From rock to jazz to folk to blues, there's a bit of everything.

Oh, and how could we forget, plenty of Irish bands, too.

How much do fasnachts weigh?

From the archives: Fasnacht baker gets jailtime for adultery

In a story that ran in the semi-weekly New Era on November 30, 1895, a fasnacht baker, known as "fake cake" man, was committed to jail for living with a woman and being married to another.

The case against W. R. Biedeman was a "dead sure" one, the article reads.

