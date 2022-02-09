“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Weather warms up

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 48.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-30s tonight, with a 20% chance of rain or snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temps will stay in the 40s on Thursday and rise into the 50s on Friday and Saturday, NWS said. However, they'll drop back into the 30s on Sunday, bringing with it a 30% chance of snow.

Sunsets will becoming increasingly later throughout the month, too.

When will the sun set...After 6:00pm? Feb 27After 7:00pm? March 13After 8:00pm? April 24Longer days are coming, but for now we will make the best of the early sunsets! 🌇 #PAwx pic.twitter.com/keXykcinrf — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 8, 2022

LG Health gets $2M grant to help homes remove lead

Lancaster General Health will help about 150 county homes remove lead thanks to a $2 million federal grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD awarded 60 nonprofit organization and government agencies $104.7 million to help protect children from lead and other health hazards.

"This funding will enable us to address additional health and safety hazards that are found in local homes during lead remediation," LG Health executive director of Community Health Alice Yoder said in a statement.

East Cocalico man who entered Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, asking for probation

Edward McAlanis, a 42-year-old man from East Cocalico, is asking for probation, rather than prison time, for the charges related to Jan. 6, 2021.

McAlanis entered the U.S. Capitol and documented it with photos. He pleaded guilty to unlawfully parading in the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors said that McAlanis took responsibility and was remorseful, but think his actions warrant 60 days of home detention, three years of probation, community service and $500 in restitution.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Elco clinches crown for first time in three decades

For the first time in 30 years, the Elco Raiders won the Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship outright.

Elco (13-8 overall, 9-4 in Section 4) beat Lancaster Catholic, 55-51, in overtime to clinch the title.

“We all wanted it,” said Elco's Dallas George. “We wanted to give coach a section title, the first one in a long time, so it’s really exciting.”

In girls basketball, Lebanon doubled-up Conestoga Valley, 62-31, to share the Section 2 title. They share the top-spot with Ephrata.

App helps Lancaster Countians find, preserve food

Flashfood is an app that allows shoppers to browse food items approaching their "best before" date.

Users of the app can buy the food at a discount and pick them up in store.

Many users of the app, like Michele Eager, of Quarryville, have found it useful and make the most out of the deals, like an entire crate of bananas for $5.

It's also an opportunity to get creative in the kitchen, writes Rebecca Logan.

