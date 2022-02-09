Kelly Key plays with her 3-year-old son, Levi Miller, outside their Columbia Borough home as her mother, Mary Hogentogler, looks on. Hogentogler will be among the first to have her home remediated under Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s lead abatement program announced Aug. 23, 2021.
“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Weather warms up
Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 48.
Temperatures will drop back into the mid-30s tonight, with a 20% chance of rain or snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Temps will stay in the 40s on Thursday and rise into the 50s on Friday and Saturday, NWS said. However, they'll drop back into the 30s on Sunday, bringing with it a 30% chance of snow.
Sunsets will becoming increasingly later throughout the month, too.
When will the sun set...After 6:00pm? Feb 27After 7:00pm? March 13After 8:00pm? April 24Longer days are coming, but for now we will make the best of the early sunsets! 🌇 #PAwxpic.twitter.com/keXykcinrf
LG Health gets $2M grant to help homes remove lead
Lancaster General Health will help about 150 county homes remove lead thanks to a $2 million federal grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
HUD awarded 60 nonprofit organization and government agencies $104.7 million to help protect children from lead and other health hazards.
"This funding will enable us to address additional health and safety hazards that are found in local homes during lead remediation," LG Health executive director of Community Health Alice Yoder said in a statement.
East Cocalico man who entered Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, asking for probation
Edward McAlanis, a 42-year-old man from East Cocalico, is asking for probation, rather than prison time, for the charges related to Jan. 6, 2021.
McAlanis entered the U.S. Capitol and documented it with photos. He pleaded guilty to unlawfully parading in the Capitol.
Federal prosecutors said that McAlanis took responsibility and was remorseful, but think his actions warrant 60 days of home detention, three years of probation, community service and $500 in restitution.
Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball
Conestoga Valley head coach Bill Moore, talks to his players during a time out against Lebanon in an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Rhiannon Henry (24) puts up a shot against Lebanon during second half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Taylor Hehnly (22) makes a lay up in front of Lebanon's Madison Bishop (5) during second half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Conestoga Valley's Kassandra Horning (11) steals the ball from Lebanon's Olivia Uffner (15) during second half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Dorthie Zechman (13) and Madison Bishop (5) put the pressure on Conestoga Valley's Taylor Hehnly (22) during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Liliana Harrison (50) grabs a rebound in front of Conestoga Valley's Yazmeen Norris (35) during second half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa (1) steals the ball from Conestoga Valley's Ashley Cirilo (23) during first-half action of an L-L League Section 2 girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School in Witmer on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Aaliyah Ferrer (45) grabs a rebound in front of Conestoga Valley's Adelyn Hartlaub (5) and Morgan Martin (40) apply the pressure during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Liliana Harrison (50) and Conestoga Valley's Morgan Martin (40 reach for a rebound during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Aaliyah Ferrer (45) puts up a shot as Conestoga Valley's Rhiannon Henry (24) defends during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Madison Bishop (5) goes to the basket against Conestoga Valley's Yazmeen Norris (35) during first-half action of an L-L League Section 2 girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School in Witmer on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa (1) drives to the hoop past Conestoga Valley's Ashley Cirilo (23) during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Madison Bishop (5) goes tio the basket against Conestoga Valley during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Lebanon's Kailah Correa (1) drives to the hoop as Conestoga Valley's Kassandra Horning (11) defends during first half action of an L-L League section two girls basketball game in Rill Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022.
Luis Rosado and Tyler Lefever, both of the Parks Department for the City of Lancaster, gather red hearts from a storage facility at the Holiday Inn before they could hang them along the 100 block of North Queen Street for Valentine's Day. The event is used as a fundraiser by the Lancaster Rotary Club and this is the first year city employees hung the hearts on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
