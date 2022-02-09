Early Edition winter logo

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, February 9, 2022. 

Weather warms up

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 48. 

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-30s tonight, with a 20% chance of rain or snow after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Temps will stay in the 40s on Thursday and rise into the 50s on Friday and Saturday, NWS said. However, they'll drop back into the 30s on Sunday, bringing with it a 30% chance of snow. 

Sunsets will becoming increasingly later throughout the month, too. 

Click here for the seven day forecast. 

LG Health gets $2M grant to help homes remove lead

Lancaster General Health will help about 150 county homes remove lead thanks to a $2 million federal grant from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

HUD awarded 60 nonprofit organization and government agencies $104.7 million to help protect children from lead and other health hazards. 

LGH Lead-Free Families

Kelly Key plays with her 3-year-old son, Levi Miller, outside their Columbia Borough home as her mother, Mary Hogentogler, looks on. Hogentogler will be among the first to have her home remediated under Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s lead abatement program announced Aug. 23, 2021.

"This funding will enable us to address additional health and safety hazards that are found in local homes during lead remediation," LG Health executive director of Community Health Alice Yoder said in a statement. 

Click here to read the full story. 

East Cocalico man who entered Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, asking for probation

Edward McAlanis, a 42-year-old man from East Cocalico, is asking for probation, rather than prison time, for the charges related to Jan. 6, 2021. 

Edward McAlanis Capitol

McAlanis shown on surveillance footage inside the Capitol Rotunda around 3 p.m.

McAlanis entered the U.S. Capitol and documented it with photos. He pleaded guilty to unlawfully parading in the Capitol. 

Federal prosecutors said that McAlanis took responsibility and was remorseful, but think his actions warrant 60 days of home detention, three years of probation, community service and $500 in restitution. 

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Elco clinches crown for first time in three decades

For the first time in 30 years, the Elco Raiders won the Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship outright.

Northern Lebanon vs. Elco - L-L League boys basketball
Elco's Dallas George (13) puts up a shot against Northern Lebanon during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.

Elco (13-8 overall, 9-4 in Section 4) beat Lancaster Catholic, 55-51, in overtime to clinch the title. 

“We all wanted it,” said Elco's Dallas George. “We wanted to give coach a section title, the first one in a long time, so it’s really exciting.”

Click here to read the full story. 

In girls basketball, Lebanon doubled-up Conestoga Valley, 62-31, to share the Section 2 title. They share the top-spot with Ephrata.

Click here to read the full story.  

See photos from the game below. 

Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball [photos]

Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball
Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball
Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball
Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball
Lebanon vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League girls basketball

App helps Lancaster Countians find, preserve food 

Flashfood is an app that allows shoppers to browse food items approaching their "best before" date. 

Users of the app can buy the food at a discount and pick them up in store.

Food F9 About to Expire Becky Logan Submitted (3).jpeg

Mandy Leggett of Conestoga often shares her Flashfood hauls on Facebook page for Chapel Hill Forge, the business she runs with her husband, Zad. She gets a bunch at a time and uses it in items that won’t quickly go bad. The coconut made for a great homeschool lesson, she says. 

Many users of the app, like Michele Eager, of Quarryville, have found it useful and make the most out of the deals, like an entire crate of bananas for $5. 

It's also an opportunity to get creative in the kitchen, writes Rebecca Logan. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Proclaiming their love from the top of the... lampposts

People in Lancaster city proclaim their love for one another with Rotary Club hearts [photos]

City Hearts 1.jpg
City Hearts 2.jpg
City Hearts 3.jpg
City Hearts 4.jpg
City Hearts 5.jpg

Today's obituaries

Click here to read today's obituaries. 

