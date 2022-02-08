Early Edition winter logo

Tuesday, February 8, 2022. 

NWS warns of black ice, patchy freezing fog this morning

The National Weather Service in State College warns of black ice and patchy fog this morning throughout Lancaster County, according to a special weather statement issued after midnight. 

Foggy day 122821

Cars drive on Hershey Road through thick fog in Elizabethtown near Route 283 on Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, 2021. The National Weather Service in State College issued a frozen fog advisory Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low-30s.

"Black ice and icy spots are possible on untreated surfaces early this morning," the statement read. "Patchy freezing fog is also possible." 

The fog should dissipate later in the day, clearing out to be a mostly sunny day with temperatures reaching a high near 37. 

Wind gusts will be around 6 to 16 mph, with some gusts reaching upward of 24 mph, NWS said. 

PCAD buys former Chameleon Club

Pennsylvania College of Art and Design purchased the building of its longtime neighbor, the Chameleon Club. 

PCAD new building 006.jpg
The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design purchased the former Chameleon Club at 223 N. Water St. in Lancaster city.

The recent purchase was nearly $1 million for the local cultural landmark, which has been a hotspot for live music for the past three decades. 

Exactly what the building will be is still to be determined, but student and artist housing, studios or exhibition space seem to be at the forefront of the planning process. 

Click here to read the full story. 

The Pressroom Restaurant + Bar to close in downtown Lancaster

After more than 25 years as a downtown mainstay, the Pressroom Restaurant and Bar will be closing next month. 

The final day for the newspaper-themed restaurant and bar will on West King Street will be March 2. 

The Pressroom is owned by LNP Group, a subsidiary of Steinman Communications which publishes LNP | LancasterOnline, Lancaster Farming, The Lititz Record-Express, The Ephrata Review and The Caucus.

Click here to read the full story. 

Unbeaten Tide clinch section crown

It's been 25 years since Columbia girls basketball has won a Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship. 

Penn Manor vs. Columbia - L-L League girls basketball
Columbia's MacKenzie Burke (12) puts up a shot against Penn Manor during first-half action of an L-L League girls basketball game at Columbia High School on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

But the drought was broken as the Tide remained unbeaten on Monday night, outscoring Lancaster Mennonite, 69-29, to clinch the Section 5 title. 

Columbia is 9-0 in league play and 20-0 overall. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room on train car

Strasburg Rail Road's newest attraction is a Sherlock Holmes-themed escape room on its President's Car. 

Groups are trapped on the train and need to find clues to escape, all in under 60 minutes. 

The President's Car is where Strasburg Rail Road will host its Sherlock Holmes themed escape room, which runs from now until June 2022.

The escape room -- or train car, rather -- will run most Friday and Saturdays from now until June. 

Click here to read the full story. 

ICYMI: Maytown woman's songs soothe people near the end of their life

Lauren Knatz, 63, of Maytown, has been playing music for people in hospice and eldercare for the past two decades. Sometimes, during their final breaths.

Lauren Knatz has dedicated her life to performing music for those in eldercare and hospice, providing musical solace to those in desperate need of it. 

Click here to read the full story. 

