Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, February 7, 2022.

Freezing drizzle possible this morning

A hazardous weather advisory is in effect in Lancaster County until 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning, NWS said, but it should clear up after 10 a.m.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today, with a high near 38. A calm, light wind is also expected.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s later this week, with no snow or rain in the forecast.

White supremacist group recruiting in Pa., targeting Lancaster County

Lancaster County has been targeted at least nine times by Patriot Front, a white supremacist group formed in the wake of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, according to internal group communications, photos and videos published by a nonprofit news organization.

LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Carter Walker found that data from the group's social media page shows heavy recruitment in the eastern part of the state, including Lancaster and Berks county.

“You look at Patriot Front uniforms, they're wearing collared shirts, they almost look like Best Buy uniforms,” said Andrea Heymann, associate regional director for the Philadelphia branch of the Anti-Defamation League. “It’s not nearly as in your face, because it’s supposed to be more palatable.”

The Anti-Defamation League and federal law enforcement say Patriot Front has carefully crafted its image to avoid off-putting, overly-racist or neo-Nazi imagery.

The power of music at the end of life

Lauren Knatz is often with people nearing the end of their life.

For the past two decades, she has dedicated her life to performing as an eldercare and hospice musician across several counties in central Pennsylvania.

Through her work and experiences (which are chronicled in a book she recently published), she's found that music is the key to unlocking memories for those near the end of their life.

Bringing back the bobwhite quail — or at least trying to

The northern bobwhite quail was declared extirpated (a word meaning local extinction) in Pennsylvania nearly a decade ago.

Today, it's the focus of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's latest efforts to bring back a native wildlife species.

outdoors quail 1.jpg Credit: Missouri Deptartment of Conservation Wild northern bobwhite quail have been gone from Pennsylvania for at least two decades. The Penns…

Quail populations began to decline in the state following World War II, and a few decades later, the harsh winter of 1977-78 was death knell for the bird. The Game Commission stopped stocking pen-raised quail in 1982.

Now, however, the Game Commission is about to give approval to a nearly $1.6 million project to help reestablish at least one viable wild quail population again.

Basketball playoff preview

With District 3 playoffs nearing, sports writers John Walk and Jeff Reinhart look at who's in, who's on the bubble, and what the playoffs might look like.

Exploring Longwood Gardens' "Winter Wonderland"

Take a look around Longwood Gardens, both inside and out.

50 years ago: $1 million worth of tobacco burns in city fire

Fire crews fought a fire that burned through a five-story tobacco warehouse on Harrisburg Avenue on February 6, 1972.

The warehouse was beside where the City Center YMCA is today, across from the Lancaster Arts hotel.

The front page of both the Intelligencer Journal and New Era showed black-and-white scenes from the fire, which was reportedly the city's worst fire in 25 years.

Arson was immediately suspected, and a few days later, the newspaper reported that police announced the fire was started by two boys -- an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Today's obituaries

