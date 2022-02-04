“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Flood, winter weather advisory issued for Lancaster County

The National Weather Service in State College issued a flood advisory for Lancaster County Friday morning, warning that heavy rain and melting snow could cause localized flooding.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Lancaster County is also under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m., NWS says.

Many places have picked up 1-2.5" of rain over the last 36-48 hrs. This includes the freezing rain (and any melted sleet/snow if it fell into a heated gauge). This is causing rises on area waterways. The rising water can dislodge the ice on the stream and ice jams are possible. pic.twitter.com/qV8HmE5uLM — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 4, 2022

Rain will turn to sleet after that, and possible change to freezing rain later in the afternoon, according to NWS.

Little to no ice accumulation is expected.

Historic schoolhouse transformed into cozy home

What used to be a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s or early 1900s is now a "comfortable, up-to-date home, well-loved by a family of five," LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Lis King writes.

The house, along East Newport Road in Lititz, became available in 2017.

"It took three years of painstaking work, but I loved every minute of it," architect Dana Clark said of the remodel.

Judge appoints expert to help Lancaster farmer comply with food safety laws

Miller's Organic Farm in Upper Leacock Township has been in the spotlight for years after failing to comply with federal regulations and inspections.

Thursday, a judge appointed a neutral expert to help the famer owner, Amos Miller, comply with federal regulations and food safety laws, LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reports.

The farm describes itself as a private club that sells only to members, which in turn makes the business exempt from federal regulations.

U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith disagreed.

Remaining undefeated

Mount Calvary Christian remained undefeated Thursday night. But the victory didn't come easy.

The Chargers (18-0) beat La Academia, 54-44, in the non-league game, but it was only the second time this season that Mount Calvary Christian was held under 60 points.

La Academia and MCC are winners of the last two District 3-1A crowns. The last time they met on the court was on March 9, 2021, during the District 3 Class 1A semifinals.

Snowy owl spotted in Leacock Township field Wednesday

A snowy owl in a Leacock Township field attracted bird and wildlife photographers on Wednesday.

The owl sat for photos in a fam field along Scenic Road, attracting photographers (and even a dog) from southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

Things to do in and around Lancaster County this weekend

Want to see a toy train show? How about a movie with Poppy the groundhog?

There's plenty happening in and around Lancaster County this weekend.

Today's obituaries

- After 45 years, Long John Silver's closes original Lancaster County restaurant

- Man police shot in East Earl Twp. charged with assault, had other warrants for burglary, indecent exposure

- Justin Bieber ate at City Star Diner in Manheim late Wednesday morning