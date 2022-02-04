“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m. Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, February 4, 2022. Flood, winter weather advisory issued for Lancaster County The National Weather Service in State College issued a flood advisory for Lancaster County Friday morning, warning that heavy rain and melting snow could cause localized flooding. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Lancaster County is also under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m., NWS says. Rain will turn to sleet after that, and possible change to freezing rain later in the afternoon, according to NWS. Little to no ice accumulation is expected. Click here to read more on what's expected today. Historic schoolhouse transformed into cozy home What used to be a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s or early 1900s is now a "comfortable, up-to-date home, well-loved by a family of five," LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Lis King writes.
This is the renovated schoolhouse on East Newport Road in Warwick Township Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
The house, along East Newport Road in Lititz, became available in 2017. "It took three years of painstaking work, but I loved every minute of it," architect Dana Clark said of the remodel. Click here to read the full story (and yes, there's lots of photos). Judge appoints expert to help Lancaster farmer comply with food safety laws Miller's Organic Farm in Upper Leacock Township has been in the spotlight for years after failing to comply with federal regulations and inspections.
This file photo from 2016 shows Miller's Organic Farm in Upper Leacock Township.
DAN NEPHIN | Staff Writer
Thursday, a judge appointed a neutral expert to help the famer owner, Amos Miller, comply with federal regulations and food safety laws, LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reports. The farm describes itself as a private club that sells only to members, which in turn makes the business exempt from federal regulations. U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith disagreed. Click here to read the full story. Remaining undefeated Mount Calvary Christian remained undefeated Thursday night. But the victory didn't come easy. The Chargers (18-0) beat La Academia, 54-44, in the non-league game, but it was only the second time this season that Mount Calvary Christian was held under 60 points.
La Acadamia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Wyatt Lamb (13) and Reagan Mummau (15) battle for a rebound with La Academia's Jamal Lebedev (21) during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Acadamia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Braden Esbenshade (2) throws the ball off of La Acadamia's Tarrel Wright (1) as he falls to the ground during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
La Academia's Jamal Lebedev (21) puts up a shot against Mt. Calvary during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Wyatt lamb (13) battles for a rebound with La Academia's Eliyah Gantt (24) during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
La Academia's Luis Marinez (0) puts up a shot against Mt. Calvary during second half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Avery Kopcha (5) puts up a shot against La Academia during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Brett Taylor (3) puts up a shot against La Academia during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Brett Taylor (3) drives the ball past La Academia's Tarrel Wright (1) during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Evan Dumaine (23) puts up a shot over La Academia's Eliyah Gantt (24) during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Brett Taylor (3) puts up a shot against La Academia during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Reagan Mummau (15) grabs a pass under the basket in front of La Academia's Jamal Lebedev (21) during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Evan Dumaine (23) goes to the hoop against La Academia during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Brett Taylor (3) grabs a loose ball in front of La Academia's Tarrel Wright (1) during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia vs. Mt. Calvary - boys basketball
Mt. Calvary's Avery Kopcha (5) looks to pass the ball to a teammate against La Academia during first half action of a boys basketball game at Mt. Calvary School in Elizabethtown Thursday Feb. 3, 2022.
La Academia and MCC are winners of the last two District 3-1A crowns. The last time they met on the court was on March 9, 2021, during the District 3 Class 1A semifinals. Click here to read the full story. Snowy owl spotted in Leacock Township field Wednesday A snowy owl in a Leacock Township field attracted bird and wildlife photographers on Wednesday. The owl sat for photos in a fam field along Scenic Road, attracting photographers (and even a dog) from southern Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.
Close
Snowy Owl
A snowy owl sits in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
Photographers gathered to get pictures of a snowy owl that was in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
A snowy owl sits in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
Photographers gathered to get pictures of a snowy owl that was in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
A snowy owl sits in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
While sitting in her car, Barbara Schwartz, of New Oxford, photographs a snowy owl that was in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
A snowy owl sits in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
Photographers gathered to get pictures of a snowy owl that was in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
A snowy owl sits in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
A snowy owl sits in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Snowy Owl
Photographers gathered to get pictures of a snowy owl that was in a field along Scenic Road in Leacock Township Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Things to do in and around Lancaster County this weekend Want to see a toy train show? How about a movie with Poppy the groundhog? There's plenty happening in and around Lancaster County this weekend. Here's our list of 5 things to do. Today's obituaries Click here to read today's obituaries. Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline: - After 45 years, Long John Silver's closes original Lancaster County restaurant - Man police shot in East Earl Twp. charged with assault, had other warrants for burglary, indecent exposure - Justin Bieber ate at City Star Diner in Manheim late Wednesday morning
