Rain, wintry mix expected today in Lancaster County

There's a 100% of rain today in Lancaster County, with a half-inch to three-quarters inches of rain expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Curious about when rain, ice, sleet, and/or snow will arrive at your location? Check out our Weather Type Forecast and use the buttons at the bottom to click through the next few days! ➡️https://t.co/WhxfgCAfLD#PAwx pic.twitter.com/00XEbngHlM — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 3, 2022

Temperatures will reach a high around 44 today, dropping to a low around 34 tonight.

From 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, a winter weather advisory will be in effect for the county, with overnight rain expected to turn into snow and freezing rain, NWS said.

The wintry conditions could make the roads slippery, NWS warned.

New county commissioner to be chosen Friday

Interviews for Lancaster County's next democratic commissioner will begin tomorrow.

Thirteen candidates are vying for the position, filling the spot after commissioner Craig Lehman resigned a month ago.

The candidates will be interviewed by the county's 13 Court of Common Pleas judges and will be streamed live from the Lancaster County Courthouse beginning at 1 p.m.

New contract for Ephrata teachers raises starting salaries

First-year teachers with a Bachelor's degree will earn 11.4% more than years past, after a newly approved collective bargaining agreement.

The starting salary for a first-year teacher at the school will soon be $63,000, an increase of roughly $6,500.

The increase will occur over the contract's four-year term, from July 1 to June 30, 2026.

Sports roundup: Big wins, tough losses

Manheim Central girls beat Big Spring, 42-40, Wednesday night in a gut-check win during the nonleague District 3 battle.

It was a game full of clutch plays, writes Jeff Reinhart.

In boys basketball on Tuesday night, Garden Spot topped Manheim Central during a Section 3 showdown.

The win came in the fourth quarter, as the Spartans racked up more than 20 points en route to a 56-51 finish.

On the wrestling mats Tuesday, both Manheim Township and Solanco were knocked out of the first round of the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships in York County.

Solanco dropped to Dallastown, 41-18; Manheim Township lost to Cumberland Valley, 39-33.

Elsewhere, Cocalico won its first round match 34-32 against Wilson before falling 41-17 to longtime powerhouse Central Dauphin.

Hempfield remains alive after wins over Conestoga Valley (43-16) and York Suburban (52-18). The top-seeded L-L champs will take on Gettysburg in the semifinals at Spring Grove tonight at 5 p.m.

Down in the 2A bracket Wednesday, Northern Lebanon came up short in a 49-15 quarterfinal loss to West Perry, winning 41-21 in the consolation round against Biglerville.

Justin Bieber spotted at Lancaster's City Star Diner

Pop singer Justin Bieber grabbed a late-morning meal at City Star Diner on Wednesday.

Justin Bieber in Manheim Server Kathy Said took a photo with Justin Bieber as he visited City Star Diner in Manheim on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

His meal, exactly? A bacon, egg and cheese croissant, according to head server Kathy Said.

"He came walking in and one of the waitresses was like, 'That's Justin Bieber,' and we're like, 'No it isn't.' And then his body guards came in and then we walked over to him, and yeah, it was him," Said says.

Zoetropolis unveils slate of film screenings for Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse will be screening six films representing different genres.

The films range from a documentary on an iconic congressman to a drama from 2021.

