“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, February 28, 2022.

Sunny, cool day on tap for Lancaster County

Today will be sunny with a high near 38 and a mild wind.

It's expected to be the coldest day of the week in Lancaster County, as temperatures are forecast to rise into the 50s on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temps will peak around 55 on Wednesday, and no rain is expected in through Friday, according to NWS.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

Manheim Township Ukrainian church asks for help, prayers

Parishioners gathered together on Sunday to pray for their homeland at St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township.

Churchgoers of all ages are praying for Ukraine, days after Russia began invading the country.

'Right now Ukraine needs everything," Gregory Kushnir said. He moved to America from Western Ukraine 10 years ago.

The church sent 50 boxes of supplies to eastern Europe on Saturday, hoping to do their best to help those in need.

"Even a pack of Tylenol or Advil will help to protect and save a kid, a person, a solider, a woman," 21-year-old Oksana Dudko said. She's been saving her money normally spent on coffee to help donate.

Click here to read the full story.

Multiple people injured in Sunday night crash on Route 222

At least five people were injured in a crash on Route 222 on Sunday night in Manheim Township.

The crash happened shortly before 9:20 p.m.

Three-vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Manheim Township police.

Click here to read the full story.

County athletes lead charge in 'emerging sport'

As a nation, participation in scholastic sports has dropped 30% over the past 10 years, according to a recent survey by the National Federation of High School Associations.

But girls wrestling has bucked that national trend and Lancaster County is fertile ground for the "emerging sport."

The PIAA classified girls wrestling as an emerging sport this month. The classification requires 25 teams and the title helps set a better path toward being a sanctioned sport.

Click here to read the full story and what it means for Lancaster County athletics.

In other sports...

Mud sale season begins

Saturday marked the first mud sale in Lancaster County this year at Strasburg Fire Company.

Click here for Lancaster County's mud sale calendar.

Bootleg whiskey is the source

Bootleg whiskey was to blame for two boys fighting in a Columbia alleyway on a Sunday afternoon, according to the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal, Feb. 28, 1922.

Two years after prohibition started in the U.S., which banned the sale, transportation and production of alcohol -- not the consumption of it -- tales of alcohol littered the news paper.

Beside the above article, the newspaper also reported that a drunk man was arrested on the railroad. He was sent to jail for 10 days.

Click here to read the latest 'Lancaster That Was' and more from the archives.

Catch up on the weekend

Some of the most-read stories over the weekend included:

- Dr. Oz making a campaign stop in Lancaster, visits Central Market

- Lancaster County residents tell why they quit their jobs during the pandemic

- Scenes from frozen landscapes around the county after freezing rain

Click here to read what you missed.

Here’s what else people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Man stabbed at party in Akron neighborhood Saturday: police

- East Hempfield to pay $660K more in increased costs of Centerville Road widening project

- Retail openings and closures in Lancaster County for February 2022