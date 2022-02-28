Gregory Kushnir, a member of the St. Andrew The Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church along Lititz Pike in Lancaster, listens to scripture from Rev. Roman Sverdan on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Kushnir is a native of Ukranie, and his lived in the states for 10-12 years.
Payton Laub, 12, West Lampeter, left, and Myla Crusemire, 12 of Lincoln University, share an ice cream treat during the annual sale at Strasburg Fire Company Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Strasburg sale is the first fire company sale of the mud sale season.
Nancy Cardin, of Blackstone MA, left, and Joyce Anez, of Woonsocket RI, wheel items the purchased from the annual sale at Strasburg Fire Company Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Strasburg sale is the first fire company sale of the mud sale season.
A bird house on the handle of a shovel is auctioned off during the annual sale at Strasburg Fire Company Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Strasburg sale is the first fire company sale of the mud sale season.
Wayne Gunsallus, of Elizabehtown, and this step grandson Tristan 13, of Lititz, left, check out a lawn tractor during the annual sale at Strasburg Fire Company Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Strasburg sale is the first fire company sale of the mud sale season.
Portia Brunke, left, and her mother Vanessa, of Willow Street, eat soft pretzels during the annual sale at Strasburg Fire Company Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Strasburg sale is the first fire company sale of the mud sale season.
Jerry Hoover, of Ephrata, looks over horse collars on a wagon, that will be up for bid during the annual sale at Strasburg Fire Company Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The Strasburg sale is the first fire company sale of the mud sale season.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates a thorn Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates brush and foliage in Donegal Highlands Nature Preserve in Elizabethtown, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from the statue in Buchanan Park dedicated to the sailors of the USS Maine, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from a tree at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Icicles hang from a statue of a canon at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates branches at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates branches at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.
Ice encapsulates branches at Buchanan Park in Lancaster city, Friday morning, February 25, 2022. Freezing rain overnight Thursday caused some slippery conditions on the roads Friday morning, two days after a 69-degree day in Lancaster County.