Rainy morning, windy day in Lancaster County

Today will a wet and windy day in Lancaster County.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the county until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. Rain is expected, mostly before 10 a.m.

February 25, 2022 @ 5:35 AM ESTWintry precipitation winds down by midday, followed by gusty west winds this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Laurel Highlands for this afternoon and evening (until 7 PM EST) for 45 to 50 mph gusts. Use extra caution today! pic.twitter.com/p2H9kfH02L — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 25, 2022

Today will be a high near 43, with heavy winds around 15 to 20 mph, NWS said. Some gusts could reach upward of 33 mph.

The weekend is looking mostly clear and chilly, with temperatures expected to be between 37 and 50.

'It is very hard for all of us': County residents with Ukrainian heritage react to Thursday's Russian attack

Oksana Kerod moved to Lancaster County about 30 years ago from Ukraine. As she watched the news of Russia's attack on her home country on Thursday morning, she said she wanted to cry.

"I am angry, devastate, frustrated, helpless, guilty, scared," she said Thursday afternoon, speaking to LNP | LancasterOnline inside St. Andrew the Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township.

“It is very hard for all of us, for people around the world, not only Ukrainians, because it’s our land,” Kerod said.

F&M professors hope to continue removing landmines from Ukraine

land mines03.jpg Franklin & Marshall College visiting professor Tim Bechtel holds a holographic radar sensor that can be used to detect land mines such as …

Franklin & Marshall College researches and professors Tim Bechtel and Fronefield Crawford have been demining parts of eastern Ukraine since 2015.

The professors have been working with researchers from Ukraine, Italy and Jordan, with funding through NATO's Science for Peace and Security program.

“I find it ironic that our work on humanitarian demining to make Ukraine safe has been stalled by another conflict,” Bechtel said. “It’s pretty terrible that in trying to clean up from ongoing border conflicts, there’s now a much larger conflict that’s stopping the work so we have more of a mess to clean up later.”

Championship-bound

Columbia was able to hold off Lancaster Catholic by 2 points in Thursday's District Three Class 3A semifinal game.

The Tide topped the Crusaders, 43-41, thanks to two free-throws with 23 seconds left for the victory.

"Competing in a game for the first time in 10 days, the host Tide (21-2) were held to a season-low in points and logged their smallest margin of victory of the season, but they survived," sports reporter John Walk wrote of the game.

Columbia will take on York Catholic (17-7) on March 5 at Hershey's Giant Center.

Lancaster's Barney Ewell would have been 104 today

Barney Ewell, a McCaskey grad who brought home three medals from the 1948 London Olympics, would be 104 today.

He was born in Harrisburg in 1918, and at one point, was the world's fastest man.

Not only was Ewell an Olympic athlete, he was also a World War II veteran.

Bird flue cases in nearby states put county and statewide farmers on high alert

Poultry farmers in Lancaster and statewide are on high alert after a deadly strain of bird flue was discovered in wild and commercial birds in the U.S., including states that border Pennsylvania.

"The threat is very real," Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers said.

The bird flue is a strain of avian influenzas that could potentially decimate farmers' bird populations, leading to farm-ending financial hardships and increased poultry prices.

In its heyday, the Hager Building was a showpiece of cutting-edge architectural technology.

The building opened back to the public after a renovation in 1911, bringing hundreds to the new store for the multiday celebration.

Today's obituaries

