Oksana Kerod, a Ukrainian native, holds a Bulava, which is a Ukrainian symbol of power that every and Ukrainian president receives, inside St. Andrew The Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church1834 Lititz Pike, in Manheim Township, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Franklin & Marshall College visiting professor Tim Bechtel holds a holographic radar sensor that can be used to detect land mines such as the ones on the table. He and research assistant Nina Simic are working with an international team on a NATO project to develop a cheap, effective way to detect landmines in the Ukraine.
Here's the Early Edition for Friday, February 25, 2022.
Rainy morning, windy day in Lancaster County
Today will a wet and windy day in Lancaster County.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the county until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. Rain is expected, mostly before 10 a.m.
February 25, 2022 @ 5:35 AM ESTWintry precipitation winds down by midday, followed by gusty west winds this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Laurel Highlands for this afternoon and evening (until 7 PM EST) for 45 to 50 mph gusts. Use extra caution today! pic.twitter.com/p2H9kfH02L
'It is very hard for all of us': County residents with Ukrainian heritage react to Thursday's Russian attack
Oksana Kerod moved to Lancaster County about 30 years ago from Ukraine. As she watched the news of Russia's attack on her home country on Thursday morning, she said she wanted to cry.
"I am angry, devastate, frustrated, helpless, guilty, scared," she said Thursday afternoon, speaking to LNP | LancasterOnline inside St. Andrew the Apostle Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manheim Township.
“It is very hard for all of us, for people around the world, not only Ukrainians, because it’s our land,” Kerod said.
Franklin & Marshall College researches and professors Tim Bechtel and Fronefield Crawford have been demining parts of eastern Ukraine since 2015.
The professors have been working with researchers from Ukraine, Italy and Jordan, with funding through NATO's Science for Peace and Security program.
“I find it ironic that our work on humanitarian demining to make Ukraine safe has been stalled by another conflict,” Bechtel said. “It’s pretty terrible that in trying to clean up from ongoing border conflicts, there’s now a much larger conflict that’s stopping the work so we have more of a mess to clean up later.”
Columbia was able to hold off Lancaster Catholic by 2 points in Thursday's District Three Class 3A semifinal game.
The Tide topped the Crusaders, 43-41, thanks to two free-throws with 23 seconds left for the victory.
"Competing in a game for the first time in 10 days, the host Tide (21-2) were held to a season-low in points and logged their smallest margin of victory of the season, but they survived," sports reporter John Walk wrote of the game.
Columbia will take on York Catholic (17-7) on March 5 at Hershey's Giant Center.
