Scarlett Stoler cleans windows as Brooklynn Ayala cleans a desk at Penn Manor High School. Penn Manor is one of several school districts that have recently hired student custodians to work after school to address staffing shortages in their respective schools on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
When the final bell sounds, some Penn Manor High School Students stick around to clean the school from carpet to countertops.
Nearly 25 students are employed by the school district to work a 3 to 6 p.m. custodian weekday shift, filling the gap left by staffing shortages that have left Penn Manor with only three full-time custodians.
“You could see it was needed,” freshman Scarlett Stoler said. “You could tell (the district) wanted the extra help.”
Warwick's student section gets pumped up as the players are introduced before they take on Lebanon in a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Tate Landis (0) goes to the hoop as Lebanon's Marquis Ferreira (23) defends during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Tate Landis (0) goes to the hoop as Lebanon's Marquis Ferreira (23) and Kameron Uffner (20) defend during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Chase Johnsen (24) takes a shot as he gets fouled by Lebanon's Kameron Uffner (20) during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Chase Krall (44) works his way to the hoop past Lebanon's Kameron Uffner (20) during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Lebanon's Marquis Ferreira (23) goes to the hoop as Warwick's Tate Landis (0) defends during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Lebanon's Adrian Cruz (21) puts up a shot as Warwick's Avery Sapp (3) defends during first half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Lebanon's Nathanael Diaz (32) drives to the hoop as Warwick's Trevor Evans (1) defends during first half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Tate Landis (0) takes off with a loose ball against Lebanon during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Lebanon's Marquis Ferreira (23) puts up a shot as Warwick's Tate Landis (0) defends during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Carter Horst (11) knocks down a three point shot against Lebanon during second half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Avery Sapp (3) Tevor Evans (1) and Ryan Fink (14) fight for a rebound with Lebanon's Kevin Smith (0) during first half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Tate Landis (0) goes to the hoop as Lebanon's Kameron Uffner (20) defends during first half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.
Warwick's Elyas Hoag (52) puts up a shot as Lebanon's Nathanel Diaz (32) and Kameron Uffner (20) defend during first half action of a District 3 6A first round boys basketball game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 22, 2022.