Cloudy day ahead of colder weather for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures will be peak near 64 today, before colder weather rolls back into the county. Temps will drop to a low of 28 tonight and aren't expected to be above 41 for at least the next three days.

There's a slim chance of snow on Thursday, and a 100% chance of a wintry mix on Thursday night, NWS said.

Student custodians fill gap at Penn Manor

When the final bell sounds, some Penn Manor High School Students stick around to clean the school from carpet to countertops.

Nearly 25 students are employed by the school district to work a 3 to 6 p.m. custodian weekday shift, filling the gap left by staffing shortages that have left Penn Manor with only three full-time custodians.

“You could see it was needed,” freshman Scarlett Stoler said. “You could tell (the district) wanted the extra help.”

Lots of money fund Pa. candidates ad blitz at each other

With roughly three months to go until voters hit the polls, Pennsylvania candidates and PACs have spent more than $32 million on TV and radio air time.

And that number could potentially double double if the barrage of ads continues.

There are 37 declared candidates running for senate (20 Republicans, 16 democrats and one unaffiliated). But only three have made significant ad buys, Mike Wereschagin reports.

Advancing through the bracket

Lancaster-Lebanon League teams continued their battle in the District Three tournament on Tuesday night.

In boys basketball, Warwick boys beat rival Lebanon,58-49, cruising into the quarterfinals of the District Three Class 6A tournament; and despite not playing for 11 days, Lancaster Mennonite moved into the Class 2A quarterfinals with a 59-42 win over Fairfield.

In girls basketball, Lampeter-Strasburg moved through the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs, beating York Suburban, 54-33.

Pequea Valley advanced (43-30) in the Class 3A bracket and Garden Spot was knocked out of the Class 5A tournament by Gettysburg (45-29).

3 Lancaster County kids take the stage for 'Sound of Music' at Fulton Theatre

For many seventh graders, working professionally in acting is years away.

But not for three locals, who will take the stage at the Fulton Theatre beginning tomorrow for the production of "The Sound of Music."

Jake Packer, a seventh grader at Warwick Middle School, says balancing working and school hasn't been too difficult.

"I don't know how I could live without theatre," he said.

Celebrating Twosday -- 2/22/22

Today's obituaries

