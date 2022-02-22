“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Afternoon showers on tap for Lancaster County

Temperatures Tuesday will remain above average, with a high near 59 and a low of 55.

Snow long, farewell. 👋❄️Quite a difference from 1 month ago, 1 day ago, and 1 year ago!#PAwx pic.twitter.com/nWQYRECVhP — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 22, 2022

There's a 40 to 100% chance of rain, mostly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The rain will likely stick around until tomorrow morning, which is expected to be the warmest day this week, with a high near 63. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s tomorrow night.

Mother, son receive $20k in court settlement, sparked by claims of wrongfully being pepper sprayed

An East Lampeter Township woman and her son will get $20,000 from Lancaster city's insurer to settle a lawsuit claiming a police officer wrongfully used pepper-spray on her and her son during a demonstration after George Floyd's death.

Lori Kreider will get $15,001 and $5,001 will have to stay in an account for her son until he turns 18, LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reports.

Krieder claimed that she was targeted for holding a sign with a photo of a Lancaster detective that read "This is what police brutality looks like."

The settlement comes more than a decade after a judge threw out a 2009 case filed by Krieder against the city and police.

Hempfield instructional technology specialist named Outstanding Teacher of the Year

From teaching kids how to use a 3D printer to assisting in making balloon animals, Susan Allen says she does "a little bit of everything" in her role as Hempfield's instructional technology specialist.

She was recently awarded the Pennsylvania Association for Education Communications and Technology Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2022.

"She's an amazing resource to have in the district," Centerville Middle School Principal Lisa Mumma said. "I am thankful that Hempfield has continued to support this position... she is essential."

Post-season action

The post-season kicked-off for many Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in the District Three tournament on Monday night.

In girls basketball District Three Class 6A action, Manheim Township knocked-out Hempfield, 46-33; Penn Manor topped Wilson, 44-29; and Lebanon was taken out of the tournament, losing to Central York, 64-58.

In boys basketball, Lampeter-Strasburg (24-0) kept its winning streak alive with a 70-60 win over Mechanicsburg, advancing to the Class 5A quarterfinals. In Class 1A, Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis scored his 1,000 point in the Cougars' win over over New Covenant Christian.

Other local schools also moved along, with Lancaster Catholic beating Kutztown, 46-40 (Class 3A) and Elco beating Wyomissing, 68-59 (Class 4A).

In other sports, check out photos from the girls high school wrestling showcase below, hosted by Manheim Township High School.

YWCA's Race Against Racism returns in April

The YWCA's Race Against Racism will return for it's 24 year on April 30.

The 5K through Lancaster is the longest and largest consecutively running Race Against Racism race in America, YWC Lancaster said.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the YWCA's Center for Racial and Gender Equity.

Pedestrians shot with BB gun in, near Millersville University

At least three Millersville University students were shot with a BB gun sometime late on Sunday night, according to the university.

No one was seriously injured and there are were no indications that the people were targeted.

Campus police, along with Millersville Borough and Manor police are investigating.

Today's obituaries

