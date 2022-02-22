Lancaster County Day’s Grant Landis moves ahead of New Covenant Christian’s Juan Torres during second half action of a District 3 boys 1A basketball quarterfinal at Lancaster Country Day School's Parents Fieldhouse Monday Feb. 21, 2022.
Mother, son receive $20k in court settlement, sparked by claims of wrongfully being pepper sprayed
An East Lampeter Township woman and her son will get $20,000 from Lancaster city's insurer to settle a lawsuit claiming a police officer wrongfully used pepper-spray on her and her son during a demonstration after George Floyd's death.
Lori Kreider will get $15,001 and $5,001 will have to stay in an account for her son until he turns 18, LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reports.
Krieder claimed that she was targeted for holding a sign with a photo of a Lancaster detective that read "This is what police brutality looks like."
The settlement comes more than a decade after a judge threw out a 2009 case filed by Krieder against the city and police.
Hempfield instructional technology specialist named Outstanding Teacher of the Year
From teaching kids how to use a 3D printer to assisting in making balloon animals, Susan Allen says she does "a little bit of everything" in her role as Hempfield's instructional technology specialist.
She was recently awarded the Pennsylvania Association for Education Communications and Technology Outstanding Teacher of the Year for 2022.
"She's an amazing resource to have in the district," Centerville Middle School Principal Lisa Mumma said. "I am thankful that Hempfield has continued to support this position... she is essential."
The post-season kicked-off for many Lancaster-Lebanon League teams in the District Three tournament on Monday night.
In girls basketball District Three Class 6A action, Manheim Township knocked-out Hempfield, 46-33; Penn Manor topped Wilson, 44-29; and Lebanon was taken out of the tournament, losing to Central York, 64-58.
In boys basketball, Lampeter-Strasburg (24-0) kept its winning streak alive with a 70-60 win over Mechanicsburg, advancing to the Class 5A quarterfinals. In Class 1A, Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis scored his 1,000 point in the Cougars' win over over New Covenant Christian.
Other local schools also moved along, with Lancaster Catholic beating Kutztown, 46-40 (Class 3A) and Elco beating Wyomissing, 68-59 (Class 4A).
Manheim Twp.'s Zoe Caloviras, left, gets a hug from her dad Bill Caloviras, after winning her first match during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Adrien Hatfield, gets a few last minute pointers from assistant coach Scott Shenk, before taking on McCaskey's Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera, during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp. head coach Aaron Moldoff, left, with a few words of encouragement to Sara Rager, before she takes the mat during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Isabella Baccio, has her hand raised in victory after defeating teammate Zoe Caloviras, during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
McCaskey's Journie Rodriguez, has her hand raised in victory after pinning Penn Manor's Jaden Emmert, during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Referee Ray Kahler, gives instructions to Manheim Twp.'s Sara Rager, and Annville-Cleona's Alena Merjudio, after he called a caution warning in the match during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Isabella Baccio, holds Kylin Kemp, 6, as they watch a teammate wrestle during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Jaden Emmert, snaps on her head gear as her pony tail hangs down her back during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
Penn Manor's Adrien Hatfield, takes on McCaskey's Ytzel Figueroa-Rivera, during the River Rock Academy Challenge a girls wrestling showcase at Manheim Twp. High School Saturday Jan. 29, 2022.
YWCA's Race Against Racism returns in April
The YWCA's Race Against Racism will return for it's 24 year on April 30.
The 5K through Lancaster is the longest and largest consecutively running Race Against Racism race in America, YWC Lancaster said.
Proceeds from the run will benefit the YWCA's Center for Racial and Gender Equity.
Harvey Boynes, of Lancaster city, walks Sugar, a 5-month old chihuahua mix, Monday afternoon at Long’s Park, Feb. 21, 2022. Temperatures reached the mid-50s on Monday, bringing plenty of people outside to enjoy the weather for President’s Day.