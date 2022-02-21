“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It's published Monday through Friday, between at 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, February 21, 2022.

Today is President's Day, a federal holiday remembering the nation's 45 commanders in chief. Click here for a bobbling story of Lancaster's own James Buchanan.

Sunny and nearly 60 today in Lancaster

Today will be sunny with a high near 58 and a calm wind.

After a seasonably chilly Monday morning, high pressure will slide off the Mid-Atlantic coast and a southerly breeze will usher milder air into central PA for Monday afternoon. Here are forecasts for Monday's morning lows and afternoon's highs. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/KEnIVUsoys — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 20, 2022

Temperatures will stay in the high-50s and rise into the mid-60s this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tuesday will be a high near 57 and Wednesday will be a high near 64. However, there's a chance of rain both days.

Click here to read more about what's expected this week in weather.

E-town swimmer is back in the pool and in remission

Elizabethtown swimmer Haley Dougherty Swimmer Hailey Dougherty, in front of Elizabethtown Area High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.

Haley Dougherty was having trouble doing routine things, like swimming reps in the pool and walking up stairs. She was winded, had black spots in her vision and was extremely tired.

At first, Dougherty said she didn't pay any attention to it. But in February 2020, after going to the doctor, her and her family found out she had lymphoblastic leukemia.

Months later, she was in remission and back in the pool. But it wasn't an easy road for the high school freshman.

Click here to read the full story.

A 'vision for Ephrata'

Business partners Kris Kaufman and Dan Gotwalt aren't new to investing in commercial properties. Four years ago, riding a wave of commercial investment in downtown Lancaster, they bought a building. But this time, it's different.

The partners recently bought the Brossman building in Ephrata for $3.5 million dollars. They're hoping it's a catalyst for the borough, with a population of 13,794.

“I think there's some potential for that, similar to what’s happened to Lancaster,” Kaufman said. “It’s got an awesome downtown. Main Street is laid out perfectly for parking.”

Click here to read the full story.

Hempfield crowns 5 champs at sectional wrestling tournament

Saturday was a solid showing for the Black Knights in the District Three Class 3A Section Two tournament.

Hosted by Hempfield, the home team sent five wrestlers to the top spot on the podium.

Among them was Jorden Williams, who had two upsets in the tournament to win the 106-pound weight class.

“I just wanted to win,” he said. “And that’s all I was thinking about.”

Click here to read the full story.

Hemp eggs? We wondered what they were, too...

Lancaster County supermarket shelves have a variety of eggs to choose from.

But recently, one of those boxes at Shady Maple Farm Market sparked some up some interest.

So what exactly is a hemp egg? And what makes it different?

Click here to read the full story.

Today's obituaries

Click here to read today's obituaries.

ICYMI over the weekend

One of the weekend's most-read stories is about James Guerin, the mastermind behind one of Lancaster County's largest fraud cases.

Guerin died on Feb. 10.

“It’s difficult for the court to believe, Mr. Guerin, you could have felt you were doing the right thing,” U.S. District Judge Louis C. Bechtle said during a sentencing hearing. “... One bad decision did not lead to another. It led to hundreds and hundreds of others.”

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Johnson & Johnson to shutter East Lampeter Twp. plant; December closure for Greenfield facility

- These are Pennsylvania's banned plants; What to plant instead

- Slapping an infant; using scissors 'in a threatening manner': Lancaster County police log, Feb. 21, 2022