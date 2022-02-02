Mike Miller speaks to a crowd of protesters outside the home of House Speaker Bryan Cutler in Drumore Township on Dec. 30, 2020. Miller and the group were calling on Cutler to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.
Ephrata Township man who led local protests against 2020 election challenges Aument for senate
An Ephrata Township man backed by groups convinced that elected Republicans failed to do everything possible to overturn the 2020 election is expected to run for senate, challenging second-term senator Ryan Aument.
Aument currently represents the northern half of Lancaster County.
According to social media posts, Michael Miller plans to start collecting signatures this month to get his name on the May primary ballot.
How to watch thousands of snow geese migrate at Middle Creek
You don't need to be at Middle Creek to take in the scenes of snow geese migration this March.
Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is a place of gathering for photographers and bird spectators ever February and March, but for those who live too far away, or prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home, there's another way.
HDOnTap is streaming the migration live on it's website. As of Tuesday morning, there were about 2,400 snow geese at Middle Creek and about 240 tundra swans and 2,100 Canadian geese.
Northern Lebanon vs. Elco - L-L League boys basketball
Elco's Luke Williams (30) takes off with the ball after a rebound against Northern Lebanon during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Tyler Wolfe (33) and Elco's Luke Williams (30) go after a loose ball on the floor during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Simon Grimes (10) makes a lay up after a breakaway steal against Elco during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Elco's Dallas George (13) looks to take a shot as he is surrounded by Northern Lebanon's defense during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Elco's Luke Williams (30) grabs a rebound in front of Northern Lebanon's James Voight (30) during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Simon Grimes (10) is fouled by Elco's Luke Williams (30) on his way to the basket during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Peyton Wolfe (3) looks to score as Elco's Corey Attivo (44) and Dallas George (13) defend during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Peyton Wolfe (3) takes off with the ball as Elco's Camden Marquette (3) gives chase during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Peyton Wolfe (3) drives past Elco's Luke Williams (30) as he goes to the hoop during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.