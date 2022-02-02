“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It's Groundhog Day: What's the prediction?

Punxsutawney Phil and local prognosticators gave their predictions this morning.

Freezing fog possible this morning, rain tonight

Freezing fog is possible this morning throughout Lancaster County, but should clear up after 9 a.m.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44 and a calm, light wind.

There's a 30 to 60% chance of rain tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Rain will continue through Thursday.

New boundaries could shift students in SDOL

Changes in the School District of Lancaster's district boundaries could shift 500 students in the 2022-23 academic year.

The move in boundaries was recommended at a Tuesday night board meeting in hopes to balance class sizes and optimize building usage.

A final vote is still a month or two away, however. The next step is gathering community feedback.

Ephrata Township man who led local protests against 2020 election challenges Aument for senate

An Ephrata Township man backed by groups convinced that elected Republicans failed to do everything possible to overturn the 2020 election is expected to run for senate, challenging second-term senator Ryan Aument.

Aument currently represents the northern half of Lancaster County.

According to social media posts, Michael Miller plans to start collecting signatures this month to get his name on the May primary ballot.

How to watch thousands of snow geese migrate at Middle Creek

You don't need to be at Middle Creek to take in the scenes of snow geese migration this March.

Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area is a place of gathering for photographers and bird spectators ever February and March, but for those who live too far away, or prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home, there's another way.

HDOnTap is streaming the migration live on it's website. As of Tuesday morning, there were about 2,400 snow geese at Middle Creek and about 240 tundra swans and 2,100 Canadian geese.

A guide to county's international grocery stores

Lancaster County is home to more than a dozen international grocery stores, specializing in ingredients, cookware and packaged and prepared food from at least four different countries.

We've compiled a list of 14 international grocery stores from across Lancaster County.

Through the archives: Groundhog Day 50 years ago

The 'patron saint of the Slumbering Lodge of Groundhogs" predicted an early spring in 1972.

In this front-page photo from the Lancaster New Era, two men adorned with top hats sneak a peek at the whistlepig making the call.

Today's Obituaries

