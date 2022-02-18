“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Friday, February 18, 2022.

Windy, cloudy day in Lancaster County

Today will be another windy and cloudy day for Lancaster County.

A wind advisory is still in effect for Lancaster County until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts around 21 to 28 mph are expected, with some gusts as high as 47 possible.

41.6°F separates the warmest and coldest spots in Pennsylvania this morning. 🌡️Colder temperatures will continue to surge southeast today with wind chills making it feel even colder. 🥶At least the sun will be shining for most. 😎 #PAwx pic.twitter.com/7ZScwgGxGm — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 18, 2022

It will be mostly cloudy today, with a high near 47 and a 50% chance of rain.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight and there is a 30 to 50% chance of snow- on Saturday, mostly before 1 p.m., NWS said. Temperatures will rise to a high near 41 on Saturday.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

What's next for former Scheid funeral homes

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory has bought the former Andrew T. Scheid funeral home in Lancaster city, after the properties were foreclosed.

The Snyder family says it wants to turn over a new leaf, months after Scheid was convicted of four counts of abuse of copse and tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.

The building, at 121 South Prince Street, is an 1890s Beaux-Arts style mansion with ornate woodwork, stained glass, masonry and tin moldings.

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster County won't have to pay most legal bills from 2019 spat with former DA, judge rules

A Philadelphia law firm wanted Lancaster County to pay $74,139.06 for legal bills of then-District Attorney Craig Stedman.

On Thursday, a Lebanon County judge sided primarily with Lancaster County, ruling that the Lancaster would only have to pay $5,000.

The case was handled by Lebanon County Senior Judge Robert Eby. Stedman is now a Lancaster County judge.

Click here to read the full story.

Lancaster Catholic earns 16th league championship

The Lancaster Catholic girls basketball team earned its 16th Lancaster-Lebanon League Championship on Thursday night, beating Ephrata 58-43.

It was redemption for Lancaster Catholic, who has won the championship four times in the past five years, last year, losing it to Hempfield.

“This one feels different because we had it taken away from us last year,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “Last year we didn’t have that killer instinct. So, this one feels great to get it back.”

Click here to read the full story.

Punching their way to success

Jaysonet Martinez wasn't sure he wanted to box.

Earlier in middle school, he dropped the sport and competed in football and track. But he found his way back to the ring, training under his father at Jinji Boxing Club.

Earlier this month, Martinez won the 138-pound Junior Division at the 2022 National Silver Gloves tournament in Independence, Missouri.

Click here to read the full story.

A winter bucket list for Lancaster County

From watching thousands (and thousands, and thousands) of snow geese to finding deals at mud sales, winter can be a busy season in Lancaster County.

We have a bucket list guide for the fun that's happening around the county.

Need to know when the next running race is? Or when fasnacht day starts?

Click here to read the full guide.

Today's obituaries

Click here to read today's obituaries.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Lititz Fire & Ice 2022: A complete guide to the 10-day festival

- North Duke Street to be closed in Lancaster city next week as hospital expansion project continues

- Woman sentenced to probation after outburst in court following theft conviction: DA's office