From left: Chip Snyder, vice president, Doreen Snyder, Chad Snyder, president and Sam Jordan, controller Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory, pose at the former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home at 121 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. Snyder's has purchased the former Scheid Funeral Home.
Windy, cloudy day in Lancaster County
Today will be another windy and cloudy day for Lancaster County.
A wind advisory is still in effect for Lancaster County until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts around 21 to 28 mph are expected, with some gusts as high as 47 possible.
41.6°F separates the warmest and coldest spots in Pennsylvania this morning. 🌡️Colder temperatures will continue to surge southeast today with wind chills making it feel even colder. 🥶At least the sun will be shining for most. 😎 #PAwxpic.twitter.com/7ZScwgGxGm
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Homes & Crematory has bought the former Andrew T. Scheid funeral home in Lancaster city, after the properties were foreclosed.
The Snyder family says it wants to turn over a new leaf, months after Scheid was convicted of four counts of abuse of copse and tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.
The building, at 121 South Prince Street, is an 1890s Beaux-Arts style mansion with ornate woodwork, stained glass, masonry and tin moldings.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic players pose with the trophy after beating Ephrata 58-43 to win the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championship at Manheim Township High School in Neffsville on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic players celebrate with the trophy after beating Ephrata 58-43 to win the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championship over Ephrata at Manheim Township High School in Neffsville on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky 920 with the steal on Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Brynn Adams (13) takes the ball from Lancaster Catholic's Madelynn Card (1) during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Madelynn Card (1) goes for the steal on Ephrata's Brynn Adams (13) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) makes a hot as Ephrata's Mallory Kline (12) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) grabs a rebound against Ephrata during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) driblles around Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) puts up a shot against Ephrata during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Mary Bolesky (20) puts up a shot against Ephrata during second half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic head coach Charlie Detz, talks to his players during atime out against Ephrata in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) drives to the hoop as Lancaster Catholic's Rylee Kraft (4) defends during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Mallory Kline (12) puts up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Cara Tiesi (5) puts up a shot against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Brynn Adams (13) drives to the hoop against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Jasmine Griffin (14) goes to the hoop against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Lancaster Catholic's Jeriyah Johnson (11) battles Ephrata's Destiny Lefever (21) for a loose ball during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.
Ephrata vs. Lancaster Catholic - L-L League girls basketball championship
Ephrata's Destiny Lefever (21) grabs a arebound against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball championships at Manheim Twp. High School Thursday Feb. 17, 2022.