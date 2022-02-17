Spotted lanternflies are seen on a tree off the Heritage trail in Manheim Township, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive planthopper that’s native to China, India and Vietnam.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performance during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The LED lights on the ground are designed to look like an aerial view of Compton at night, and was made possible with Lititz-based Atomic. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Wind advisory in effect for Lancaster County tonight
High winds are expected throughout Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
A very mild and increasingly damp Thursday is expected for central PA. High temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal for mid-February, and rain showers will overspread the area from west to east as the day progresses. #ctpwxpic.twitter.com/8qj7cJZypk
Super Bowl moments have plenty ties to Lancaster County
From Super Bowl champion Nick Scott — who was born in Lancaster — to the set of the halftime show, there were plenty of county-ties at Sunday's big game.
Local footage appeared in a commercial and a Lititz company was responsible for making the sparkling backdrop for the halftime show.
According to MarketWatch.com, 112 million people tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals (or maybe it was to watch Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Dr. Dre and company during the halftime show).
Manheim Central vs. Lampeter-Strasburg - L-L League boys basketball semifinal
Manheim Central's Judd Novak (2) goes to the hoop against Lampeter-Strasburg during first half action of an L-L League boys basketball tournament semifinal game at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022.
