Wind advisory in effect for Lancaster County tonight

High winds are expected throughout Lancaster County today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A very mild and increasingly damp Thursday is expected for central PA. High temperatures will be around 20 degrees above normal for mid-February, and rain showers will overspread the area from west to east as the day progresses. #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/8qj7cJZypk — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 16, 2022

The county will be under a wind advisory beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, lasting through Friday morning.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 — nearly 20 degrees above normal. There's a 60% chance of rain, most likely beginning after 4 p.m.

Winds around 20 to 30 mph are expected later tonight, with some gusts capable of reaching 45 to 55 mph, NWS said in the wind advisory.

Power outages due to the wind could also be a possibility.

Excitement, uncertainty surrounds Lancaster County tourism this year

There's optimism that 2022 will be a rebound year for tourism in the county.

Some good signs are seen in the increase in demand for lodging, which is up by 10.5%. But hesitancy remains.

What will this year look like with more conventions returning and busses bringing in people hoping for a weekend away?

Colder weather likely hasn't slowed spotted lanternfly populations

Temperatures dropping below average this winter likely wasn't harsh enough to kill off thousands of invasive spotted lanternflies in Lancaster County.

Yes, it was cold, but July Urban, an associate research professor in Penn State University's entomology department doesn't think it'll make that much of a difference.

However, Urban said it does seem like the sap-sucking species are less destructive to some cash crops than originally feared.

Super Bowl moments have plenty ties to Lancaster County

From Super Bowl champion Nick Scott — who was born in Lancaster — to the set of the halftime show, there were plenty of county-ties at Sunday's big game.

Local footage appeared in a commercial and a Lititz company was responsible for making the sparkling backdrop for the halftime show.

According to MarketWatch.com, 112 million people tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals (or maybe it was to watch Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Dr. Dre and company during the halftime show).

Either way, that's a lot of eyes.

Check out photos from Wednesday night's Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament below

Complete guide to Lititz Fire & Ice 2022

Lititz Fire & Ice Festival kicks off tomorrow and runs through Feb. 27.

For those who go, you can expected vignette events and ice sculptures, along with plenty of food and drinks.

This is the festival's 16th year, fostering a sense of community in Lititz.

Today's obituaries

