Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Warmer, windy weather on tap today for Lancaster County
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 51.
High wind gusts are expected for the county today, with some gusts capable of reaching 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight before climbing into the low-60s on Thursday, which is expected to be windy with a 30% chance of rain.
Click here for the seven day forecast. DA will not use civil forfeiture funds to help pay Drug Task Force
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will no longer use civil forfeiture funds to help pay the salaries of members of the county's drug task force.
The decision was announced following a legal dispute in 2019 between the county commissioners and former district attorney Craig Stedman.
Current district attorney Heather Adams said in an email that the funding shift allows the task force "to operate without the negative perception that they are 'seizing' their salary."
Click here to read the full story. 1 person rescued in Lancaster city fire late Tuesday night
Lancaster city firefighters rescued one person from a fire in the 400 block of East Clay Street late Tuesday night.
The fire started around midnight and crews reported heavy smoke and fire damage on the first floor kitchen and living room areas, Lancaster city fire chief Todd Hutchinson said.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 15 minutes. The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Click here to read the full story. Hempfield rolls to first bowling team title
Hempfield secured its first Lancaster-Lebanon League team bowing title on Tuesday night, dethroning defending champion Penn Manor.
Hempfield split the first two games, 962-926 and 820-952, before winning the final game, 881-872.
Close
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Derek Keller of Hempfield reacts to his strike against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Hempfield poses with the L-L League team bowling championship trophy after defeating Penn Manor at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Penn Manor poses with the L-L League team bowling runner up medals at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Hempfield bowling coach Tom Degnan poses with the L-L League team bowling championship trophy at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Hempfield celebrates after winning the L-L League team bowling championship against Penn Manor at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Priest McKenzie of Hempfield watches his roll in the 10th frame against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Eva Brubaker of Penn Manor bowls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Logan Moyer of Hempfield bowls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Zach Carroll of Penn Manor bowls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Corrine Smith of Penn Manor reacts to her roll against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Mitchell Barnes of Hempfield bowls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Charlie Hull of Penn Manor rolls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Josh Stock of Penn Manor rolls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Willow Hee of Penn Manor rolls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Corrine Smith of Penn Manor rolls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Derek Keller of Hempfield bowls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Charlie Hull of Penn Manor rolls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Fans watch the action between Penn Manor and Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Caleb Mertz of Hempfield rolls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Corrine Smith of Penn Manor looks at the pins during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Derek Warfel of Penn Manor bowls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Lacy Slaymaker of Penn Manor bowls against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Willow Hee of Penn Manor bolws against Hempfield during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Xander Green of Hempfield bowls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Caleb Mertz of Hempfield rolls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
2022 L-L League Team Bowling Championships
Priest McKenzie of Hempfield bowls against Penn Manor during L-L League team bowling championships action at Cain's Lanes in Manheim on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Senior Caleb Mertz helped secure the title with a big 10th frame.
"It was good to get those two strikes and help my team out," he said. "Winning by only nine, it was really important."
Click here to read the full story. The history and facts on fasnachts
Fasnacht Day is around the corner.
Fasnachts are ready for pickup at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Columbia in this file photo from 2020.
LNP file photo
The doughnut-related holiday is on March 1 and is traditionally a Christian observation to celebrate Shrove Tuesday -- or Fat Tuesday.
But it's spread to become celebrated by all people who love sugar and lard-laden doughnuts.
