“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Warmer, windy weather on tap today for Lancaster County

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 51.

High wind gusts are expected for the county today, with some gusts capable of reaching 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight before climbing into the low-60s on Thursday, which is expected to be windy with a 30% chance of rain.

Click here for the seven day forecast.

DA will not use civil forfeiture funds to help pay Drug Task Force

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will no longer use civil forfeiture funds to help pay the salaries of members of the county's drug task force.

DA announces charges against 16-year-old Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced more than five dozen charges against 16-year-old Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez o…

The decision was announced following a legal dispute in 2019 between the county commissioners and former district attorney Craig Stedman.

Current district attorney Heather Adams said in an email that the funding shift allows the task force "to operate without the negative perception that they are 'seizing' their salary."

Click here to read the full story.

1 person rescued in Lancaster city fire late Tuesday night

Lancaster city firefighters rescued one person from a fire in the 400 block of East Clay Street late Tuesday night.

The fire started around midnight and crews reported heavy smoke and fire damage on the first floor kitchen and living room areas, Lancaster city fire chief Todd Hutchinson said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 15 minutes. The person who was rescued was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Click here to read the full story.

Hempfield rolls to first bowling team title

Hempfield secured its first Lancaster-Lebanon League team bowing title on Tuesday night, dethroning defending champion Penn Manor.

Hempfield split the first two games, 962-926 and 820-952, before winning the final game, 881-872.

Senior Caleb Mertz helped secure the title with a big 10th frame.

"It was good to get those two strikes and help my team out," he said. "Winning by only nine, it was really important."

Click here to read the full story.

The history and facts on fasnachts

Fasnacht Day is around the corner.

The doughnut-related holiday is on March 1 and is traditionally a Christian observation to celebrate Shrove Tuesday -- or Fat Tuesday.

But it's spread to become celebrated by all people who love sugar and lard-laden doughnuts.

Click here to read more.

Today's obituaries

Click here to read today's obituaries.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Brothers, ages 4 and 5, die after falling in frozen pond in Schuylkill County

- A Cedar Crest fan shouted a name at a McCaskey boys basketball player. The McCaskey team's response was powerful. [editorial]

- Salisbury Township man charged with fondling, assaulting young girl: police