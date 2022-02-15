“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cold, sunny day expected in Lancaster County

Another cold day is expected in Lancaster County today, before temperatures nearly double over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Today will be a high near 35 with a light wind around 5 to 9 mph.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 49 tomorrow and peak at 61 on Thursday, though rain is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and continue through Thursday night.

Lititz father-and-son duo's footage appears in Super Bowl commercial

If you thought you might have seen a familiar sight during the opening seconds of the Mercedes-EQ commercial on Sunday evening, you weren't wrong.

The commercial featured a shot of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects Columbia and Wrightsville. The shot was filmed by father-and-son drone duo Eric and Nathan Wenger, of Lititz.

Wenger remembered getting a notification from a stock website about one of his clips being purchased, but it wasn't until he received a Facebook message from someone that he realized his clip was the opening shot of the commercial.

Big Book Sale returns this may

Friends of Lancaster Public Library Big Book Sale Opening day of the library benefit Big Book Sale, sponsored by Friends of Lancaster Public Library, in the old Bon-Ton department store at Par…

The Big Book Sale is returning this may, overtaking the former Bon-Ton building.

Friends of Lancaster Public Library volunteer group announced the return of the book sale on Monday, with May 23 slated to be the opening day of the two-day event.

The sale raised a record of $143,327 for the programs of the Lancaster Public Library, book operations chair for the friends group Pat Ditzler said.

ICYMI: Survey says PA deer hunters prefer Saturday opener

Most deer hunters in the state favor the new Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to to firearms deer season, according to a survey.

First day of rifle season C.J. Grove, 20, of Lititz, makes his way out of the woods at State Game Lands 156 on the first day of firearms deer season, Saturday, November…

Only 27% of hunters in the survey, which was done by Responsive Management on behalf of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said they oppose a Saturday opener — most of which hunt from mountain camps.

This past hunting season was the third year which featured the Saturday opener.

Geese going wild

Snow geese are continuing their migration to Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

As of Saturday, nearly 85,000 snow geese were at the wildlife area.

That was before snow blanketed the county, dropping numbers down to around 67,000 on Monday morning, according to the nature center's website.

At peak migration, visitors can spot more than 150,000 birds.

'We always connect with food'

Watch this video about Soul Food Thursdays at Crispus Attucks Community Center.

Today's obituaries

