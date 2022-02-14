“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Chilly day ahead, warmer temps expected

Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week in Lancaster County, with a high near 30 and wind gusts that could reach upward of 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County, warning of possible scattered snow squalls which could make driving conditions dangerous.

Overall, however, no snow is expected today — or this week — as temperatures will rise leading toward a high around 60 on Thursday.

Finding love again, at 91 years old

Ralph Samuels' was praying not to be alone in the years after his wife, Charlotte, died.

At 91, he said he became lonely living by himself and wanted to meet a woman that would go to church with him and love him.

His prayers were answered and on Saturday, Feb. 5, he married Linda Meents, 78.

“It was a great wedding," Samuels said. "Everyone seemed so happy."

Shortage of homes, rising interest rates could price some buyers out of market

It took nearly a year for Magdalena Horta and her husband, Luis Rodriguez, to buy a house.

With fewer homes on the market and buyers rushing to beat expected mortgage rate hikes, bidding wars are an overwhelming experience for may first-time home buyers.

“Unfortunately, in this competitive market, people are making desperate offers of $10,000 to $40,000 more to get the property they want,” said Ada Rivera, owner of Lancaster city-based Home 1st Realty. “A first-time home buyer doesn’t stand a chance.”

Playoff picture

More than two dozen Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball teams will take the court for the District 3 playoffs beginning next week.

In boys basketball, 12 L-L League teams and four Class 1A teams from the county will battle for the district's top spot.

A notable matchup for the first round in Class 6A will be L-L League foes Warwick (seventh-seed) vs. Lebanon (10-seed).

In girls basketball, more than a dozen local teams qualified for the playoffs.

One notable appearance is Garden Spot, who hasn't played in the post season since 2008. They'll take on Gettysburg next Tuesday.

Skating into the past

From farm ponds to Long's park, ice skating has long been a part of Lancaster recreation.

With ice skating is in the public eye at the moment because of the Beijing Olympics, we took a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives to find photos of bygone skating venues.

ICYMI: New ownership has big plans for Buck Motorsports

Zane and Lindsey Rettew smashed a car as the couple officially made their debut as owners at "The Buck" on New Year's Eve.

The new owners have a new idea for the Providence Township park, too.

"We want our schedule to be so different, so that there are events that suit everybody," Zane Rettew said. "That's sort of the goal."

An example of that is brining back rodeos to the park — which will happen on June 18.

Today's obituaries

