“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, February 14, 2022.
Chilly day ahead, warmer temps expected
Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week in Lancaster County, with a high near 30 and wind gusts that could reach upward of 23 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lancaster County, warning of possible scattered snow squalls which could make driving conditions dangerous.
Overall, however, no snow is expected today — or this week — as temperatures will rise leading toward a high around 60 on Thursday.
Shortage of homes, rising interest rates could price some buyers out of market
It took nearly a year for Magdalena Horta and her husband, Luis Rodriguez, to buy a house.
With fewer homes on the market and buyers rushing to beat expected mortgage rate hikes, bidding wars are an overwhelming experience for may first-time home buyers.
“Unfortunately, in this competitive market, people are making desperate offers of $10,000 to $40,000 more to get the property they want,” said Ada Rivera, owner of Lancaster city-based Home 1st Realty. “A first-time home buyer doesn’t stand a chance.”
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, is exhausted after winning the 500 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Logan Smith, points to his coaches after winning the 100 yard breaststroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Cedar Crest's Logan Smith, wins the 100 yard breaststroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Hempfield's Ella Root, right, hugs Manheim Twp.'s Emilie Mosner, after a tight race between the two of them in the 100 yard breaststroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. Root, took first and Mosner, placed second.
Manheim Twp.'s Emilie Mosner, swims the 100 yard breaststroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Hempfield's Ella Root, swims the 100 yard breaststroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Warwick's Theo Lance, swims the 100 yard backstroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Donegals Ethan Shonk, comes off the blocks to swim the 100 yard backstroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Solanco's Addie Scott, comes off the blocks to swim the 100 yard backstroke during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Ephrata's Ethan Lloyd, swims the 500 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Warwick's Liz Perot, swims the 500 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Warwick's Kendall Eby, swims the 500 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, swims the 500 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Manheim Twp.'s Henry Gingrich, reacts after coming from behind and winning the 100 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Warwick's Brenden Stuhltrager, swims the 100 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Lebanon's Carlos Hidalgo, swims the 100 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
Solanco's Addie Scott, swims the 100 yard freestyle during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
L-L League Executive Director Ron Kennedy, left, Andy Amway, center, and Official Brian Kramp, President of the L-L League Swimming Officials, during day two action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships in the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 12, 2022. Amway is stepping down as the L-L swim representative. There has never been anyone but him to hold the title since it's existence.
Skating into the past
From farm ponds to Long's park, ice skating has long been a part of Lancaster recreation.
With ice skating is in the public eye at the moment because of the Beijing Olympics, we took a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline digital archives to find photos of bygone skating venues.