Mild weather, high winds expected today in Lancaster County

Today will be another mild day throughout Lancaster County, with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Strong winds with some gusts reach9ing upward of 23 mph are also in the forecast. NWS says an average wind around 10 to 15 mph is expected.

The chance for snow is back this weekend, with temperatures dropping Saturday night, and staying in the 20s to 30s through Tuesday.

There's a 40% chance of snow Saturday overnight and a 20% chance of snow on Sunday.

Cedar Crest investigating racial slur incident

Cedar Crest High School is investigating an incident where a spectator is heard using the "n-word" during a Lancaster-Lebanon League basketball game against McCaskey on Monday.

The school acknowledged the incident, which was recorded by a camera mounted in Cedar Crest's gym by Hudl, a national recruiting video and analysis service.

“If this person thought they were attacking McCaskey, they were, but they were attacking our people, too," Cedar Crest athletic director Rick Dissinger said. "They were attacking everybody.’’

Stickers planted locally tied to white nationalist 'active club'

Antisemitic stickers and white supremacist stickers found at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College in early December are tied to an "active club" focused on moving white nationalist toward real-world activities like physical training and spreading propaganda.

LNP | LancasterOnline journalist Carter Walker reports a group called the Keystone Nationalist Active Club took credit for the stickers on social media.

Originally, the stickers were thought to be from an anonymous online movement known as the Hundred-Handers.

Still no arrests after Wednesday's city shooting

No arrests have been made for the Lancaster city shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of North Reservoir Street, according to police.

The man who was shot in the leg was released from the hospital Thursday night and is recovering at home with family, police said.

In total, 13 shots were fired, according to police. An eyewitness said she heard four gunshots and saw four men, three of them wearing ski masks.

Super Bowl weekend: Here's what you need to know

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

The game will air on NBC at 6:30 p.m. from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It's the second year in a row that a Super Bowl team will be competing o its home field.

Local sweets for this Valentine's Day

Need a last minute gift for Valentine's Day (Monday)?

There's no shortage of sweets shops in Lancaster County.

From the city to Lititz, see where you can get some last-minute gifts for this holiday.

Today's obituaries

