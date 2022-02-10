“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

More warm weather on tap for Lancaster County this week

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with some gusts upward of 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tomorrow is expected to be the warmest day for the county, with a high near 55.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s through Saturday, according to NWS.

520 AM EST Thursday February 10th, 2022: Today will be another mild day, with increasing sunshine this afternoon. A few rain and snow showers, mainly across the north and west. pic.twitter.com/L2psth0WbN — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 10, 2022

There's a chance of snow on Saturday night and Sunday, with NWS calling for a 30% chance of precipitation.

Officer saves man jumping from burning house

An Northern Lancaster County Regional Police officer caught a man who jumped from a second story of a burning house in Warwick Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started shortly after 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Meadow Valley Road.

The police officer encouraged the man, who was hanging from a window ledge, to jump down, according to Warwick Township Fire Commissioner Duane Ober.

Millersville University professor helps Olympic athletes with mental health

A Millersville University professor is helping active and retired Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Marc Felizzi, who is an associate professor at MU's School of Social Work, said it was a year-long process to be selected for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, supporting athletes' mental health.

Felizzi has been involved in athletics as a coach, player or referee for most of his life and has been involved in social work for 30 years.

Lampeter-Strasburg finishes historic season unbeaten

It's been more than 60 years since a Lampeter-Strasburg boys basketball team has finished the regular season with a perfect record.

Wednesday night, the Pioneers made history, topping Bishop McDevitt, 53-50, in a comeback victory to finish the season 21-0.

The last time that happened was 1959.

“It’s cool,” L-S senior guard Isaiah Parido said of the unblemished regular season. “But I think most of us are saying we’re 0-0 now going into the playoffs.”

YWCA Lancaster Black History Month events range from quiz bowl to cooking discussion

The YWCA Lancaster is offering a variety of curated events this month to celebrate Black History Month.

Events range from a hybrid culinary and storytelling event to a Black History Month Quiz Bowl.

“We are proud to offer these experiences for Lancaster County residents to hear from local Black voices, and build collective understanding around Black history, present, and future all 365 days of the year,” said a representative from the YWCA in a news release.

Today's obituaries

