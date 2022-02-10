“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.
It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, February 10, 2022.
More warm weather on tap for Lancaster County this week
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 50. Winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with some gusts upward of 28 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Tomorrow is expected to be the warmest day for the county, with a high near 55.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s through Saturday, according to NWS.
520 AM EST Thursday February 10th, 2022: Today will be another mild day, with increasing sunshine this afternoon. A few rain and snow showers, mainly across the north and west. pic.twitter.com/L2psth0WbN
Millersville University professor helps Olympic athletes with mental health
A Millersville University professor is helping active and retired Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
Marc Felizzi, who is an associate professor at MU's School of Social Work, said it was a year-long process to be selected for the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, supporting athletes' mental health.
Felizzi has been involved in athletics as a coach, player or referee for most of his life and has been involved in social work for 30 years.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ed Berryman, yells out instructions to his players as they take on Bishop McDevitt during second half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Bishop McDevitt head coach Mike Gaffey, reacts after a foul against his team in the final minute of the game against Lampeter-Strasburg during a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Isaiah Parido (12) goes up to blocka shot by Bishop McDevitt's Tristen Waters (1) during first half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) brings the ball down the court as Bishop McDevitt's Jordyn Bowers (2) defends during second half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Luka Vranich (1) takes a shot as Bishop McDevitt's Ricco Scott (4) defends during second half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Chase Smucker (4) puts up a shot as Bishop McDevitt's Gabe Vellios (0) defends during second half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Berkeley Wagner (2) puts up a shot as Bishop McDevitt's Ricco Scott (4) defends during first half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) knocks down a three point shot against Bishop McDevitt during first half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Isaiah Parido (12) knocks down a three point shot against Bishop McDevitt during first half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Luke Hines (33) and the rest of the bench erupt after a three point shot against Bishop McDevitt during second half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Isaiah Parido (12) grabs an offensive rebound against Bishop McDevitt during second half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Bishop McDevitt - non league boys basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Ty Burton (3) goes to the hoop as Bishop McDevitt's Jordyn Bowers (2) defends during first half action of a non league boys basketball game at Bishop McDevitt High School Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022.
“We are proud to offer these experiences for Lancaster County residents to hear from local Black voices, and build collective understanding around Black history, present, and future all 365 days of the year,” said a representative from the YWCA in a news release.