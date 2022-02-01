“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cold and cloudy

Today will be increasingly cloudy, with a high near 37 and a light wind.

Temperatures will stick around the 30s for one more day, before rising into the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Welcome to February! We are about a third of the way through winter. Today will feature mild temperatures and cloudy skies. Keep your eyes on the forecast for the mid-week winter storm that will bring a variety of wintry precipitation. https://t.co/NMJ21UGhvK #PAwx pic.twitter.com/hTwPUKJ215 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 1, 2022

Rain is expected Wednesday night, continuing through Thursday.

Millions in relief funding to retain, recruit health care workers

Several heath care facilities throughout Lancaster County will receive money in funding to retain and recruit hospital nurses.

The money is part of the $225 million in statewide relief funding through the American Rescue Plan.

Coronavirus screening center in Ephrata A registered nurse works on a computer at the coronavirus screening tent, set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, Mar…

In total, eight health care facilities will share roughly $6 million, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health receiving the most money, splitting $5 million among three of its hospitals.

High-traffic, poor rating for several Lancaster County bridges

Following the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge less than a week ago, LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Tom Lisi took a look at some of Lancaster County's highest-trafficked bridges with the same rating, "poor" rating.

Of the county's 1,023 bridges, 135 are rated "poor," according to data from the state Department of Transportation. That's 13%.

The rating itself doesn't mean a bridge is unsafe, according to PennDOT's website, and federal law mandates that each bridge must be inspected once every two years.

The oldest bridge on the list was built in 1920 and sees an average of 12,364 vehicles across it every day.

Sharp-shooting archers fill Spooky Nook over weekend

Two-thousand archers competed in the 2022 Lancaster Archer Classic at Spooky Nook Sports Complext from Thursday to Sunday.

The event is the East Coast's largest indoor archer tournament.

Local archer and Olympian Casey Kaufhold placed second in the Women's Olympic Recurve to eventual winner Gaby Schloesser of Tijuana, Mexico.

Take a look through photos from the action below.

Mud sales (and lots of 'em)

Mud sale season is back after a break during the pandemic.

The sales -- where you can find a variety of items, from bulk fold to hand-crafted furniture to old tools (and food) -- are a big fundraiser for nonprofits.

Money from the sales usually help volunteer fire companies, schools and charities.

The year of the tiger

Today marks the beginning of Lunar New Year, an annual 15-day festival celebrated by Asian communities around the world.

The celebration runs through Feb. 15.

This year is the year of the tiger. The animals of the Chinese zodiac, in order, are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

Today's obituaries

