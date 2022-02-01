“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Cold and cloudy
Today will be increasingly cloudy, with a high near 37 and a light wind.
Temperatures will stick around the 30s for one more day, before rising into the mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Rain is expected Wednesday night, continuing through Thursday.
Click here for the seven day forecast. Millions in relief funding to retain, recruit health care workers
Several heath care facilities throughout Lancaster County will receive money in funding to retain and recruit hospital nurses.
The money is part of the $225 million in statewide relief funding through the American Rescue Plan.
A registered nurse works on a computer at the coronavirus screening tent, set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, Mar…
In total, eight health care facilities will share roughly $6 million, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health receiving the most money, splitting $5 million among three of its hospitals.
Click here to read the full story. High-traffic, poor rating for several Lancaster County bridges
Following the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge less than a week ago, LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Tom Lisi took a look at some of Lancaster County's highest-trafficked bridges with the same rating, "poor" rating.
Of the county's 1,023 bridges, 135 are rated "poor," according to data from the state Department of Transportation. That's 13%.
Motorists drive over the bridge on McGovernville Road at the Amtrak railroad in Manheim Township Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
The rating itself doesn't mean a bridge is unsafe, according to PennDOT's website, and federal law mandates that each bridge must be inspected once every two years.
The oldest bridge on the list was built in 1920 and sees an average of 12,364 vehicles across it every day.
Click here to read the full story Sharp-shooting archers fill Spooky Nook over weekend
Two-thousand archers competed in the 2022 Lancaster Archer Classic at Spooky Nook Sports Complext from Thursday to Sunday.
The event is the East Coast's largest indoor archer tournament.
Local archer and Olympian Casey Kaufhold placed second in the Women's Olympic Recurve to eventual winner Gaby Schloesser of Tijuana, Mexico.
Take a look through photos from the action below.
Close
Lancaster Archery Classic 1.jpg
Judge Todd Wilson uses a magnifying glass to determine how many points an arrow will score during the Lancaster Archery Classic on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 2'.jpg
Judge Todd Wilson determines how many points three arrows will score during the Lancaster Archery Classic on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 3.jpg
Judge Jennifer Laux uses a magnifying glass and a small flashlight to determine how many points an arrow will score during the Lancaster Archery Classic on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 4.jpg
Judge Jennifer Laux uses a magnifying glass and a small flashlight to determine how many points an arrow will score during the Lancaster Archery Classic on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 5.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold is pictured warming up before she shoots in the Women's Recurve final on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 6.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold is pictured warming up before she shoots in the Women's Recurve final on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 7.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold is pictured warming up before she shoots in the Women's Recurve final on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 8.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold is pictured pulling her arrows during her warmup before she shoots in the Women's Recurve final on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 9.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold shoots in the Women's Recurve final and placed second on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 10.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold shoots in the Women's Recurve final and placed second on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 11.jpg
Olympian Gaby Schloesser is told by judge Larry Wise that she will shoot first in the Women's Recurve final where she placed first on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 12.jpg
Olympian Gaby Schloesser shoots in the Women's Recurve final where she placed first on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 13.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold congratulates Olympian Gaby Schloesser after they plance second and first respectively in the Women's Recurve final on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 14.jpg
Local Olympian Casey Kaufhold is pictured after placing second in the Women's Recurve final on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 15.jpg
Nicholas D'Amour is pictured warming up before he shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 16.jpg
Nicholas D'Amour, center, is pictured warming up before he shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 17.jpg
Nicholas D'Amour is pictured pulling his arrows as he warms up before he shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 18.jpg
Nicholas D'Amour is pictured warming up before he shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 19.jpg
Nicholas D'Amour is pictured warming up before he shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 20.jpg
Jack Williams, center, is pictured pulling his arrows as he warms up before he shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 21.jpg
Michele Frangilli and Gijs Broeksma return to their bows after retrieving their arrows as they warm up before they shoot in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 22.jpg
Michele Frangilli shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 23.jpg
Gijs Broeksma shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 24.jpg
Jack Williams shoots in the Olympic Recurve on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 25.jpg
PJ Reilly of Lancaster Archery Supply mans the scope as Dewey Hathway shoots in the Youth Male Open on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 26.jpg
PJ Reilly of Lancaster Archery Supply asks Dewey Hathaway about his bow during the Youth Male Open on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 27.jpg
Colton Anderson shoots in the Youth Male Open on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 28.jpg
Sawyer Sullivan shoots in the Youth Male Open on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 29.jpg
Sawyer Sullivan takes a peek at his arrows during the Youth Male Open on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Lancaster Archery Classic 30.jpg
PJ Reilly of Lancaster Archery asks Sawyer Sullivan about his bow during the Youth Male Open on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Mud sales (and lots of 'em)
Mud sale season is back after a break during the pandemic.
The sales -- where you can find a variety of items, from bulk fold to hand-crafted furniture to old tools (and food) -- are a big fundraiser for nonprofits.
File photo: Antique items are auctioned off at one of the many tents at the 23rd annual Refton Fire Company mud sale in Willow Street on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Money from the sales usually help volunteer fire companies, schools and charities.
Click here to find a list of where and when they'll be happening this year. The year of the tiger
Today marks the beginning of Lunar New Year, an annual 15-day festival celebrated by Asian communities around the world.
The celebration runs through Feb. 15.
This year is the year of the tiger. The animals of the Chinese zodiac, in order, are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.
-
Lancaster Twp. GOP area chair resigns, as committee prepared to remove him for 'denouncing' FreePA
-
Restaurant openings and closures in Lancaster County for January 2022
-
Lily Lehman helps Lancaster Catholic ease past Linden Hall in much-anticipated nonleague clash
