Slight chance of light snow today

Today will be a high near 39 with a calm wind and a 20% chance of snow.

Light snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. is possible in Lancaster County, but no accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tomorrow is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 40.

New school planned for old monastery building

The former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary along Lititz Pike will become a new private K-12 school.

The monastery served as a place of contemplation for nearly seven decades, before the Dominican nuns moved to the Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx three months ago.

Now, the Lancaster-based nonprofit health ministry is proposing a $10.5 million plan that would maintain the chapel for the public and turn the building into a school for 300 students.

Man shoots niece, himself in apparent murder-suicide in Ephrata on Monday

In our continued coverage of what police said is an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Ephrata Borough on Monday, here's the new information we learned.

Juan Dalmolin, 61, shot and killed his 19-year-old niece, Naraly Archibald, around 4:20 a.m. on Monday.

Three other people in the residence were unharmed, police said.

No motive has been provided for what sparked the shooting and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office is expected to complete an external examination this morning.

Archibald was remembered as a "nice girl, a sweet girl" but her hairstylist Jenni Andriani.

Here's what to know for this year's L-L League basketball season

Basketball season tips off this Friday for the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

Sports writers John Walk and Jeff Reinhart have released plenty of previews looking ahead at this season.

Here's two of the latest stories to catch you up to speed:

- Here are 5 things to watch on the L-L boys basketball hardwood this winter

- Previewing L-L League Section 5 girls basketball for 2021-22 season

Masks optional for athletes this season

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania will hear arguments, beginning today, regarding the mask mandate for students, teachers and staff at schools in the state.

Barring any new decisions, athletic directors at nearly every Lancaster-Lebanon League school shared the understanding that masks will be optional for student-athletes actively participating and referees.

"Beyond that, L-L schools are all over the map in regards to other preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," sports reporter John Walk wrote.

Creative cakes at Lititz bakery

From a towering geode cake to a NASA-themed birthday cake to a holiday-spirited reindeer cake, there's a huge variety of creative baked goods inside this Lititz bakery.

Cake & Cup has upped the ante in cake-making for the past 13 years, hiring decorators that are more artist than baker, according to Tan'a Highfield, the cake decorator manager at the bakery.

"The bakery’s creations are closer to what you’d see on the Food Network than what you’d find in the grocery store," writes Karyl Carmingnani.

50 years ago: Man who murdered wife killed by constable in shootout

A front-page story on the Lancaster New Era told the tale of a shootout across from McCakskey High School on December 8, 1971.

Five hours after Paul E. Reitzel shot and killed his estranged wife when she arrived to get her belongings at their Lehigh Avenue home, constable Joseph C. Jacobs killed Reitzel during a shootout.

Police couldn't give a motive for the shooting for the evening newspaper's story, but said that evidence indicated Reitzel planned the shooting because he quit his job at Dart Container Corp. and bought the rifle on Tuesday.

He told the clerk who sold him the Marlin 30-30 that he planned to use it at once, police said.

Holiday countdown

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown (pictured at right) from 100 years ago and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

