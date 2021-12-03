“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Mostly sunny weekend ahead

Today will be mostly sunny with a high around 47.

There will be a light wind around 9 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Some wind gusts could reach upward of 23 mph.

A seasonably chilly Friday is in store for the commonwealth, with afternoon temperatures near normal for early December. #CTPwx pic.twitter.com/0nMIb6sFyd — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 3, 2021

Saturday and Sunday will be similar, with temperatures forecast to be a around 51 on Saturday and 48 on Sunday, NWS said. There's a 40% chance of rain Sunday night.

Attorney for 'DJ Freez' wants DNA testing of items used to kill Christy Mirack

In a new court filing this week, an attorney for Raymond Rowe sharpened his case for why Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker should allow DNA testing on never-tested items that were used to kill Christy Mirack nearly 29 years ago.

Rowe, a once-popular local entertainer known as DJ Freez, became a suspect in the 1992 rape and murder of Mirack in 2018, after his half-sister uploaded her DNA to a public genealogy database.

“Rowe is not on a fishing expedition. The items to be tested in this case could conclusively establish who the real perpetrator of these crimes is,” Rowe’s attorney, Todd M. Mosser, wrote in a brief filed Wednesday in county court supporting the conviction challenge.

Lancaster city police K9 remembered for work, personality after recent death

Axel, a Lancaster city police dog who joined the bureau's K9 Unit in 2015, died on Wednesday.

Police made the announcement with "extreme sadness" on Facebook, offering condolences to Axel's partner and handler, officer Steven Alexander.

The post talked about Axel's goofy and friendly attitude and boasted his "key role" in helping local police keep illegal narcotics off city streets.

L-L League boys basketball coaches approach career milestones this season

The start of basketball season is a week away.

Multiple boys basketball coaches are approaching career milestones, with some approaching their 150th and 200th wins.

On top of that, two coaches in the league continue to add to their 300-plus win record, a feat that only few coaches in the league have accomplished.

E-town man's death is 3rd hunting-related fatal shooting in November

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, William Tripp, an Elizabethtown man who died in a hunting-related shooting incident last week, was the third fatal incident in November.

Tripp, 71, died on Nov. 27 after he was shot in the head by a child he was hunting with in Jackson Township in Cambria County, according to news reports.

Two other deaths have been reported in the state, all during an eight-day span, according to the Game Commission.

First Friday to-dos in Lancaster County

December's First Friday offers events over a wide-range of interests.

From art galleries to the mayor's annual Tree Lighting ceremony, there's a bit of everything happening in the county.

Holiday countdown

This small reminder (pictured at right) ran at the bottom of the front page of the Examiner-New Era 100 years ago, reminding readers daily of the countdown to Christmas.

We'll be sharing the illustrations throughout the month in Early Edition and looking back at holiday's past.

Here's a look at gift ideas and prices from a newspaper ad in 1958.

