A note to readers: Early Edition will not be published on Dec. 24 or Dec. 27. It will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Happy Holidays!

Here’s the Early Edition for Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Warm weather for Christmas

It won't be a white Christmas in Lancaster County.

Today will be chilly, with a high around 39. But that will change heading into the weekend.

Friday is expected to be a high of 50 and partly sunny, followed by a 40% chance of rain in the evening.

A seasonal day in store for Central PA with temps peaking just a smidge below normal (along with noticeably lighter wind). A quick moving weak storm system will bring a light accumulation to the western/northern mountains, with the northern tier seeing 1-2" of accumulation. pic.twitter.com/5DlOuCcc3p — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 23, 2021

Christmas day will cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 56, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Eastern part of Lancaster County to get new area code

Some eastern parts of the county will be getting a new area code sometime in the next couple of years.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission earlier this month approved the addition of an 835 area code, which will be adopted in areas of the state already using 610 and 484.

The new area code will likely happen around 2023, depending on when all the 610 and 484 area code telephone numbers will be exhausted.

Conservation officials investigate damaged streambanks in Conestoga Twp.

Multiple agencies are investigating damage on a streambank in Conestoga Township, believed to be from logging activity on private land.

Officials were alerted of the damage by photos showing muddy tread marks left by heavy machinery, apparently driven across the waterway.

Damage to the streambanks amounts to a “significant violation” of conservation rules, according to Jeff Schmidt, a waterways conservation officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

'Tis the season (for basketball and wrestling)

All but one Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball team will be competing in holiday tournaments or showcase games during the week of Dec. 27.

Six L-L schools will be hosting tournaments.

On the mats, the Solanco Golden Mules picked up their first win of the season over Conestoga Valley, 34-27.

Beating Bobby Flay

A 2003 Manheim Township High School graduate and accomplished Philadelphia chef Scott Calhoun beat chef Bobby Flay on Flay's Food Network competition show.

The episode aired on Tuesday night on Food Network.

Calhoun bested Flay with a liver and onions dish.

A look back at 1951

Take a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline archives at the December 23, 1951 edition of the Lancaster Sunday News.

This photo of Mrs. J. Norman Leib, of Quarryville Pike, was on the front page, showing her gifting one of 1,000 toys she bought for children.

This small cartoon appeared in the New Era's and News-Journal's Christmas countdown from 100 years ago (1921), counting down the days until Christmas.

