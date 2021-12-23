Tread marks appear where members of a logging crew reportedly drove across a small stream in Conestoga Township, damaging its banks.
Multiple conservation agencies are investigating the reported streambank damage, which was discovered late last week at an unnamed tributary to Stehman Run near the 500 Block of Kendig Road in Conestoga Township.
This photo was shared by an investigating officer with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
A note to readers:Early Edition will not be published on Dec. 24 or Dec. 27. It will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Happy Holidays!
Warm weather for Christmas
It won't be a white Christmas in Lancaster County.
Today will be chilly, with a high around 39. But that will change heading into the weekend.
Friday is expected to be a high of 50 and partly sunny, followed by a 40% chance of rain in the evening.
A seasonal day in store for Central PA with temps peaking just a smidge below normal (along with noticeably lighter wind). A quick moving weak storm system will bring a light accumulation to the western/northern mountains, with the northern tier seeing 1-2" of accumulation. pic.twitter.com/5DlOuCcc3p
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Conestoga Valley's Brayden Egerter, pins Solanco's Cole Harris, in their 285 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Robert Castagna, takes down Conestoga Valley's Jonathan Lopez, in their189 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Blaine Plastino, takes down Conestoga Valley's Nathaniel Kirchner, in their 172 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Conestoga Valley's Abdoul Akala, gets back points on Solanco's Landon Dunlap, in their 160 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Conestoga Valley head wrestling coach Trent Turner, watches one of his wrestlers against Solanco in an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Conestoga Valley's Luke Neadham, takes control of Solanco's Wade Adams, in their 152 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer, gets his hand raised in victory after pinning Solanco's Justin McCauley, in their 145 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Conestoga Valley's Keaton Fischer, pins Solanco's Justin McCauley, in their 145 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Jared Fulton, gets back point on Conestoga Valley's Payton Peace, in their 138 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Jared Fulton, tries to trip up Conestoga Valley's Payton Peace, in their 138 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco head coach Tony Mendez, cheers on a wrestler against Conestoga Valley during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Aidan Ruiz, tries to escape from Conestoga Valley's Rey Ortiz, in their 132 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Nathan Smith, puts the clamps on Conestoga Valley's Noah Rivera-Aquino, in their 126 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.
Solanco vs. Conestoga Valley - L-L League wrestling
Solanco's Weston Bare, takes down Conestoga Valley's Luke Morley, in their 120 pound bout during an L-L League wrestling match in the Allen Uyeda Wrestling Gymnasium at Conestoga Valley High School Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021.