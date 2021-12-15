“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed. It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.
Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Note to subscribers: Due to a mechanical issue with the press at Susquehanna Printing, delivery of today's LNP is delayed. Click here for our e-edition of the paper. 'Spring-like' weather continues in Lancaster County
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51.
Temperatures will rise to the 60s tomorrow, with a high of 61 expected and rain later in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Tuesday's high of 57 put this December "firmly into the Top 10 warmest Decembers on record,"
according to ABC27 News meteorologist Brett Thackara.
"This spring-like weather has seemed to rule out any snow in the short term, but a cool-down could be coming by Christmas," he wrote.
Click here for the seven-day forecast. 'It's beyond frustrating': Patients share fears amid procedure delays due to COVID-19 surge
Regina Buehler, pictured at her place of employment, is one of the untold number of Lancaster County patients whose surgeries and procedures have been put on hold while COVID-19 hospitalizations surge on Tuesday, Dec., 14, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
Regina Buehler, 34, of Ephrata, needs a cardiac ablation procedure to restore her heart rythym after receiving a pacemaker earlier this year.
Her heart races while she's sitting down and she said she worries every day about her heart stopping.
She first tried to schedule an MRI -- a crucial first step -- in November, but due to the procedure delays due to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, she can't get in for the MRI until next month.
"It's beyond frustrating," she said. “It’s affecting not only me physically, but my mental health. Some days I don’t know where to turn, I just go home and cry.”
Click here to read the full story. County sets pandemic record with 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations
Lancaster County set a pandemic record on Tuesday, reporting 180 COVID-19 patients in its three hospitals.
That breaks the previous pandemic-high of 178, reported in December 2020.
As of Dec. 14, 2021, unvaccinated patients continue to comprise nearly 4 in 5 of Lancaster General Hospital's total COVID-19 patients and all but a handful of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators.
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
According to state data, 87% of reported hospitalizations in the state were people who were unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.
Click here to read the full story. Sports photo dispatch
Check out photos from Hemifield swimming against Ephrata on Tuesday night.
Close
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Kiran George, swims the 100 yard breaststroke against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Chad Jones, swims the 100 yard breaststroke against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Ella Root, swims the 100 yard breaststroke against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, swims the 100 yard breastsroke against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Chad Jones, comes off the blocks to swim the 100 yard backstroke against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Jonathan Tsang, swims the 100 yard backstroke against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's 200 yard freestyle relay team cheers on their last swimmer Toby Marco, as they win the race against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield coach Casey Lear, reacts as one of his swimmers wins a race against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Will Miller, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Ethan lloyd, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Carol Fabian, swims the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Carol Fabian, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Kauri Parsons, swims the 500 yard freestyle against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Micah Wiglesworth, swims the 100 yard freestyle against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Colby Simes, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Ryan Taylor, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Caroline Schweigert, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Bria Burkholder, swims the 100 yard butterfly against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Will Russell, swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Joey Myer, swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Ava Knopsnyder, swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Cassandra Christoffel, swims the 200 yard freestyle, during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata's Colby Simes, cheers on his teammates in the 200 yard medley relay against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Hempfield's Lillian Farmer, swims the breast stroke leg of the 200 yard IM against Ephrata during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
Hempfield vs. Ephrata - L-L League swimming
Ephrata head coach Mickey Molchany, cheers on his swimmers against Hempfield during an L-L swim meet at the Ephrata Rec Center Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021.
He grew up around Buck Motorsports Park. Now, he owns it
When Zane Rettew was 12 years old, he was selling gate passes and programs at Buck Motorsports park.
Zane Rettew poses in front of his monster truck "Stinger" outside his Martic Township home in this 2014 file photo. His wife, Lindsey, sits inside the truck, holding their daughter, Allie, while sons Garrett, left, and Ceejay, right, take up positions on top of the truck's formidable tires.
DAN MARSCHKA / Staff
That was in 1999.
Now, 22 years later, he's the owner of the popular southern-end venue.
Click here to read the full story. 'Now look, Santa'
In this photo, which ran on the front page of the Lancaster New Era 50 years ago today, Jay Robinson, 3, tells Santa his list of "non-negotiable demands" at a local department store.
This photo appeared on the front page of the December 15, 1971, edition of the Lancaster New Era.
From the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown from 100 years ago (pictured at right) and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.
From the LNP | LancasterOnline archives
