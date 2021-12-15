“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Note to subscribers: Due to a mechanical issue with the press at Susquehanna Printing, delivery of today's LNP is delayed.

Click here for our e-edition of the paper.

'Spring-like' weather continues in Lancaster County

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 51.

Temperatures will rise to the 60s tomorrow, with a high of 61 expected and rain later in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

🎅Santa arrives in just 10 days and it is the middle of December, but we can't seem to get any snow! 🌧️Scattered light RAIN showers expected today primarily north of I-80 and again on Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps through. Heavier rain arrives Saturday.#PAwx pic.twitter.com/xOOxdiW3uF — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 15, 2021

Tuesday's high of 57 put this December "firmly into the Top 10 warmest Decembers on record," according to ABC27 News meteorologist Brett Thackara.

"This spring-like weather has seemed to rule out any snow in the short term, but a cool-down could be coming by Christmas," he wrote.

Click here for the seven-day forecast.

'It's beyond frustrating': Patients share fears amid procedure delays due to COVID-19 surge

Regina Buehler, 34, of Ephrata, needs a cardiac ablation procedure to restore her heart rythym after receiving a pacemaker earlier this year.

Her heart races while she's sitting down and she said she worries every day about her heart stopping.

She first tried to schedule an MRI -- a crucial first step -- in November, but due to the procedure delays due to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, she can't get in for the MRI until next month.

"It's beyond frustrating," she said. “It’s affecting not only me physically, but my mental health. Some days I don’t know where to turn, I just go home and cry.”

Click here to read the full story.

County sets pandemic record with 180 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Lancaster County set a pandemic record on Tuesday, reporting 180 COVID-19 patients in its three hospitals.

That breaks the previous pandemic-high of 178, reported in December 2020.

According to state data, 87% of reported hospitalizations in the state were people who were unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Click here to read the full story.

Sports photo dispatch

Check out photos from Hemifield swimming against Ephrata on Tuesday night.

He grew up around Buck Motorsports Park. Now, he owns it

When Zane Rettew was 12 years old, he was selling gate passes and programs at Buck Motorsports park.

That was in 1999.

Now, 22 years later, he's the owner of the popular southern-end venue.

Click here to read the full story.

'Now look, Santa'

In this photo, which ran on the front page of the Lancaster New Era 50 years ago today, Jay Robinson, 3, tells Santa his list of "non-negotiable demands" at a local department store.

This month, we'll be looking back at the New Era's Christmas countdown from 100 years ago (pictured at right) and other holiday-themed photos and stories from the LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- PennDOT reveals plans for Route 30 improvements

- Brecknock Township man guilty of killing stranger while on meth, gets 35-80 years in prison [update]

- Fulton Theatre cancels 'Cinderella' performances today, Thursday after COVID-positive tests in theatre group