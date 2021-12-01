“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Rain expected tonight

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 47.

There's a 60% chance of rain tonight, with a low around 39 expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Happy first day of December! Have you put up your outdoor decorations yet or do you still need to work on your exterior illumination? Well the next few days won't be too bad. Most of today will be dry and mild, tomorrow will be warm but windy, Friday will be cooler but dry. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/3xwQaLX33r — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) December 1, 2021

Temperatures will warm back up a bit on Thursday, with a high near 58 expected, before dropping back down into the high 40s later in the week.

County schools adjust mask plans

Lancaster County schools are again adjusting mask plans after the state Supreme Court agreed to consider an appeal.

The court reinstated the order until at least December 8, when it plans to begin court proceedings to determine whether state acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam legally executed the order at the beginning of the school year.

Most Lancaster County schools planned on making masks optional after this week, but after the state Supreme court agreed to hear the case (which makes the order legally binding through the appeal process), many school districts will continue the mandate.

Lancaster city menorah appeared to be damaged unintentionally

Lancaster city police said on Tuesday that damage done to the menorah in the city's Penn Square appeared to have happened unintentionally.

Police are still searching for the people responsible.

Two people were walking and fell into the 460-pound steel menorah early Saturday morning.

L-L League's top performers, all-stars and all-academics

With the 2021 football season now behind us, LNP | LancasterOnline released the Lancaster-Lebanon League's football all-stars, players of the year and leading performers.

- L-L League football coaches name all-stars, coaches, players of the year

- Final L-L League football leading rushers, passers, receivers for 2021 season

- Here are the L-L League football All-Academic Teams for 2021 season [list]

- Final list of L-L League football top individual performances for 2021 season

Holiday events happening in the county this week

There's more than three dozen holiday-themed events happening this week in Lancaster County, from dog photos with Santa to tree lightings and Vintage Revival Market.

Just to remind you...

Happy December 1!

This small reminder (pictured at right) ran at the bottom of the front page of the Examiner-New Era 100 years ago, reminding readers daily of the countdown to Christmas.

JustToRemindYou-12011921 From the Lancaster Examiner-New Era's December 1, 1921, edition of the newspaper.

Also in the paper on this date 100 years ago: A New Providence farmer was attacked by a "vicious hog" while doing evening chores on the farm.

An account of the assault reported that the hog gashed the man's leg and arm.

Hog attack from the archives Report from the Dec. 1, 1921, edition of the Lancaster Examiner-New Era.

