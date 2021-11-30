“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Chance of snow this morning in Lancaster County

Lancaster County could see a little more snow Tuesday morning, but it won't last long.

There's a 50% chance of snow before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College. That's followed by a 30% chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

A period of light snow will push from west to east across central PA later tonight into Tuesday. The timing could cause some impacts for the Tuesday AM commute. Morning temperatures will be below freezing, but should rise above freezing in most locations by afternoon. #CTPwx pic.twitter.com/1dfTAu8ZtN — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 29, 2021

The storm system will likely bring a coating of snow to some parts of central Pennsylvania, mainly in areas north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and west of Route 15, Millersville University's Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliot said in a tweet Monday night.

He added that there won't be any snow accumulation on roads in Lancaster County.

Today's high is expected to be around 42, dropping to a low of 31 tonight.

Former funeral director sentenced to prison time

Former funeral director Andrew Scheid was sentenced to serve 3 to 12 months in prison on Monday.

The sentencing comes a month after Scheid pleaded guilty to four counts of abuse of corpse and no contest to four counts of tampering with public records for falsifying information on death certificates.

"You robbed my family of the grieving process. You gave us an empty urn and lied," Angie Trostle told Scheid at the hearing. Scheid admitting to mishandling her father's body during his guilty plea.

Man who was rescued from fire by neighbor dies of unrelated illness

Barry Flory, a 68-year-old man from East Lampeter Township who was rescued from a house fire by his neighbor last month, has died.

Flory's mother, Dolores "Dee" Zimmerman, 91, said he died from complications from multiple cancers.

He was saved from his house fire when his neighbor carried him from his porch after his oxygen tank caught fire on Oct. 25.

Manheim Central grad shines, despite Rutgers' loss on Saturday

Despite a 40-16 loss to Maryland on Saturday, Evan Simon had some of his best moments as a college football quarterback.

The Manheim Central grad, who is a second-year freshman, played the entire second half for Rutgers in their game against Maryland.

Despite the loss, Simon brought the Scarlet Knights within 10 points of the lead during his command of the offense.

Do's and don'ts for hosting a holiday party this year

A former White House chef, who's now the current owner of a restaurant and catering company, and a co-founder of a Lancaster non-profit social organization give tips on what to do and what not to do for hosting parties this holiday season.

From topics to avoid and how to set up food stations, these experienced Lancaster hosts give their tips for a successful part.

High water and suicide by gas: headlines from 100 years ago

On November 30, 1921, spanning across six columns in the Intelligencer Journal, a headline declared "Man Found Dead in Gas-Filled Room; River Floods Fields Aong Shores Today."

Water levels on the Susquehanna River were rising to "unprecedented heights."

The river reached 11.3 feet above the low water mark in Columbia, 12 feet in Marietta and 15 feet in Harrisburg, according to the article.

"Hunting and fishing parties occupying bungaloes (sic) on islands in the river yesterday hurriedly packed their belongings and with difficulty made for the mainland as the lapping, muddy flow crept upward and threatened their temporary abodes," the article read.

The river's highest crest in Marietta was recorded in 1972, when the river reached 64.54 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

As for the other half of the headline, the newspaper reported on the death of 41-year-old William H. Flick, who was a prominent building contractor.

He was found dead in his bathroom with a gas hose after his wife entered the house and smelled a strong odor of gas throughout the home, the newspaper said.

