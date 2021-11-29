The former Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation, 900 E. King St., Lancaster Township, seen here in April 2020, was sold in spring 2021 to a new owner and now is called Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Cool, windy day ahead for Lancaster County
Today will be cool and windy, with a high near 43 expected.
Temperatures will drop down to around 28 tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Wind gusts around 6 to 16 mph are expected, with some gusts reaching upward of 26 mph.
The week ahead will feature a chilly start, a warm up in the middle, then a cool down next the weekend. We'll see some snow showers in the northwest today, light snow mixed with rain at times tomorrow, then rain showers Thursday. #PAwxpic.twitter.com/dbA0FSdoki
New reports of neglect found at ex-Conestoga View home
Two residents of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently ended up in the emergency room because of the facility's failure to keep them safe, according to interviews with people inside the facility and reports by state inspectors.
In one case, a resident needed a transfusion of red blood cells after getting blood thinner which was meant for another resident in April.
The facility, which came under new ownership in April, was fined $32,500 for putting residents in "immediate jeopardy," according to a department of health report.
Pennsylvania Game Warden Greg Graham speaks about the opening day of the state's regular firearms deer season near Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Pennsylvania Game Warden Greg Graham speaks about the opening day of the state's regular firearms deer season near Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Pennsylvania Game Warden Greg Graham speaks about the opening day of the state's regular firearms deer season near Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Game Warden Greg Graham speaks to the reporter at the headquarter of Middle Creek Wildlife Management in Newmanstown Saturday Nov. 27, 2021.
Pennsylvania Game Warden Greg Graham speaks about the opening day of the state's regular firearms deer season near Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Game Warden Greg Graham speaks to the reporter at the headquarter of Middle Creek Wildlife Management in Newmanstown Saturday Nov. 27, 2021.
Pennsylvania Game Warden Greg Graham speaks about the opening day of the state's regular firearms deer season near Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Game Warden Greg Graham speaks to the reporter at the headquarter of Middle Creek Wildlife Management in Newmanstown Saturday Nov. 27, 2021.
Game Warden Greg Graham speaks to the reporter at the headquarter of Middle Creek Wildlife Management in Newmanstown Saturday Nov. 27, 2021.
Game Warden Greg Graham speaks to the reporter at the headquarter of Middle Creek Wildlife Management in Newmanstown Saturday Nov. 27, 2021.
His shift mostly consisted of enforcing the rules and checking on trespassing reports, though he did have to file a citation against a man who said he was only taking a walk in the woods with his guns, despite not having a hunting license.