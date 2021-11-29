“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, November 29, 2021.

Cool, windy day ahead for Lancaster County

Today will be cool and windy, with a high near 43 expected.

Temperatures will drop down to around 28 tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Wind gusts around 6 to 16 mph are expected, with some gusts reaching upward of 26 mph.

The week ahead will feature a chilly start, a warm up in the middle, then a cool down next the weekend. We'll see some snow showers in the northwest today, light snow mixed with rain at times tomorrow, then rain showers Thursday. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dbA0FSdoki — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 29, 2021

There's a 40% chance of snow mixed with rain on Tuesday, according to NWS.

Click here for the full seven-day forecast.

Hundreds gather for lighting of Lancaster city menorah day after it was vandalized

One day after the menorah in Penn Square was found heavily damaged and vandalized, hundreds gathered Sunday to mark the beginning of Hanukkah with the lighting of the menorah.

Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim led the event and talked about defeating the powers of darkness.

“Let’s remember to add light to the world, to our city and our community," he said.

Click here to read the full story.

New reports of neglect found at ex-Conestoga View home

Two residents of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently ended up in the emergency room because of the facility's failure to keep them safe, according to interviews with people inside the facility and reports by state inspectors.

In one case, a resident needed a transfusion of red blood cells after getting blood thinner which was meant for another resident in April.

The facility, which came under new ownership in April, was fined $32,500 for putting residents in "immediate jeopardy," according to a department of health report.

Click here for the full story.

What's next for Penn State football?

Penn State moved to 4-5 in the Big Ten Conference after losing to Michigan State over the weekend.

That puts the Nittany Lions at 7-5 overall, landing the team in the fourth-place spot in the Big Ten East.

Sports writer Mike Gross dives into what's next for Penn State, addressing James Franklin's new contract and more.

Click here to read more about where things stand and what might happen next for the Nittany Lions.

ICYMI: Take a trip along with a game warden on the first day of firearms deer season

It was mostly a routine day for Pennsylvania Game Commission Game Warden Greg Graham on Saturday, the first day of firearms deer season in the state.

His shift mostly consisted of enforcing the rules and checking on trespassing reports, though he did have to file a citation against a man who said he was only taking a walk in the woods with his guns, despite not having a hunting license.

Click here to read the full story.

Santa Stumble will soon return to downtown

The Lancaster Santa Stumble will soon return to downtown Lancaster.

Proceeds will benefit the Lancaster City Police Foundation to help the dogs and horses used by polices.

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Knife-wielding man strikes person with broomstick; woman slaps Walmart employee: Lancaster County police log, Nov. 29, 2021

- Man causes thousands of dollars in damage to New Holland neighborhood: police

- Large warehouse planned for East Cocalico Twp. wins board approval