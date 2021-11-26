Lampeter-Strasburg's Andrew Reidenbaugh (85) boots a field goal against Kennard-Dale during first half action of a District 3 4A football semifinal game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School Friday Nov. 19, 2021.
Mostly quiet weekend in store; snow Saturday night?
A quiet and cool weekend is in store for Lancaster County.
Scattered showers will kick of the morning Friday before skies clear. The only other chance for precipitation this weekend will come on Saturday night, when National Weather Service in State College predicts 30 percent chance of snow showers.
The highs this weekend will generally stay in the mid 40s, while the lows at night will dip to the upper 20s.
Prosecutors deny woman arrested during protest was targeted
When Lancaster police arrested Jessica Lopez at a protest last year, it wasn’t because of her activism, or that she was suing a city officer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.
Instead, police arrested her because she caused a “tumult” by blocking traffic, a prosecutor wrote.
Last time LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with lead singer of Lititz-native indie rock group The Districts, Rob Grote, he spoke about what it was like to accidentally release an album, “You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere” during the pandemic.
That was in May 2020.
And, as it turns out, a lot has changed for The Districts since then.
Volunteers Jody Ressler, Dwight Landis and Tom Bochenko serve Chris Coemo, East Lampeter, as she goes through the food line at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where they will serve about 1,300 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Sue Kelly serve Chris Coemo, East Lampeter, as she goes through the food line at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where they will serve about 1,300 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Volunteers Sue Kelly, Jody Ressler, Dwight Landis and Tom Bochenko serve Clyde and Beverly Angle of Brethren Village as they go through the food line at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where they will serve about 1,300 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Volunteers Ed Ulicny and Suzanne Bomgardner, right, fills a plate of food for Della Ceganick, center, of Harrisburg, where she will enjoy her Thanksgiving day meal at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Beverly and Clyde Angle of Brethren Village enjoy their Thanksgiving meal at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where they will serve about 1,300 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Della Ceganick and Joe Wakitis, both of Harrisburg and Beverly and Clyde Angle of Brethren Village, enjoy their Thanksgiving meal at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where they will serve about 1,300 meals on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Volunteers Jody Ressler, Sue Kelly and Dwight Landis serve Steve Rineer of Lititz, as he goes through the food line at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where they will serve about 1,300 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians celebrate Thanksgiving feeding their community
Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz, held a Thanksgiving meal for area residents, serving approximately 1,300 meals including dine-in, delivery and take out. This is the 10th year for the church to serve meals to their community.
Chocolate cupcakes are pictured at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians in Lititz, where approximately 1,300 Thanksgiving meals will be served on Thursday, Nov., 25, 2021.
Ephrata Asian Bistro opens for business
Ephrata Asian Bistro has opened near Ephrata with sushi as well as Chinese and Thai dishes.
The new restaurant at 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, takes a 1,500-square-foot space in Giant-anchored Ephrata Marketplace along Route 322, just west of the Route 222 exit. It’s between Fratelli’s Pizza and Tropical Smoothie in what had previously been a Subway.