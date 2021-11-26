“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Mostly quiet weekend in store; snow Saturday night?

A quiet and cool weekend is in store for Lancaster County.

Scattered showers will kick of the morning Friday before skies clear. The only other chance for precipitation this weekend will come on Saturday night, when National Weather Service in State College predicts 30 percent chance of snow showers.

The highs this weekend will generally stay in the mid 40s, while the lows at night will dip to the upper 20s.

Prosecutors deny woman arrested during protest was targeted

When Lancaster police arrested Jessica Lopez at a protest last year, it wasn’t because of her activism, or that she was suing a city officer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Instead, police arrested her because she caused a “tumult” by blocking traffic, a prosecutor wrote.

Black Friday store hours

It's Black Friday, meaning droves of shoppers will venture out to retailers as they offer deals to begin the holiday shopping season.

Here's a look at the hours of many major retailers in Lancaster County. While a lot of these hours were pulled from the stores' websites, some local store hours may differ.

District 3 Class 4A championship football game

Lampeter-Strasburg will take on Bishop McDevitt in Friday's District 3 Class 4A championship football game.

Reporter Jeff Reinhart has a full in-depth preview of the matchup, as well as more info about the game in Friday's 3 L-L League football facts.

Taylor Swift dance party at Phantom Power

Still listening to "Red (Taylor's Edition)" on repeat?

For fans of all-things Taylor Swift, Phantom Power announced a Swift-themed dance party featuring her songs, along with songs from people she loves.

Chatting with Rob Grote of The District

Last time LNP | LancasterOnline spoke with lead singer of Lititz-native indie rock group The Districts, Rob Grote, he spoke about what it was like to accidentally release an album, “You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere” during the pandemic.

That was in May 2020.

And, as it turns out, a lot has changed for The Districts since then.

Ephrata Asian Bistro opens for business

Ephrata Asian Bistro has opened near Ephrata with sushi as well as Chinese and Thai dishes.

The new restaurant at 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, takes a 1,500-square-foot space in Giant-anchored Ephrata Marketplace along Route 322, just west of the Route 222 exit. It’s between Fratelli’s Pizza and Tropical Smoothie in what had previously been a Subway.

