Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Thanksgiving forecast

It is shaping up to be a quiet week in Lancaster County as Thanksgiving approaches.

Sunny to partly sunny skies are expected through Thanksgiving. The high will be in the lower 40s on Tuesday but will climb to about 55 degrees on Thanksgiving.

There is a slight chance of showers into Thursday night.

LGH changes visitation policies for COVID-19 positive patients

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials Monday announced an update to the visitation policies at the hospital and Women & Babies Hospital, permitting limited visitation for COVID-19 positive patients.

Previously, visitation for COVID-19 patients was not permitted.

Judge denies former Worley & Obetz exec's home confinement request

A federal judge has denied a request by Worley & Obetz’s former controller to have her four-year prison sentence converted to home confinement because she’s scared of getting COVID-19.

Karen Connelly, who pleaded guilty to bank fraud in November 2019 for helping to carry out the $67 million scam for 13 years, had argued that she has a high risk of contracting the illness because she’s 67 years old and suffers from kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension.

Men charged after assaulted, robbing man in wheelchair

Two men threw a man from his wheelchair and assaulted him outside a Lancaster city gas station, also robbing him of his clothes and other possessions, according to city police.

Want to take an Amish Christmas cookie tour? Look no further

As Christmas draws closer, Amish bakers stock up on sweets to sell or give to the community, and there's now an entire tour dedicated to that, hosted by the Amish Farm & House.

Christmas tree arrives in Penn Square

Crews arrived in downtown Lancaster Monday morning with this year's Christmas tree that will be displayed in Penn Square and lit during the annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 3.

The tree is a 25-foot fir from Quarryville.

L-L League Football playoff coverage

Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense — which has been one of the stingiest units across all of District 3 this fall — will be tested Friday, when the second-seeded Pioneers (11-1) take on rampaging No. 1 seed Bishop McDevitt (10-1).

Reporter Jeff Reinhart discusses this and more in today's 3 L-L League football facts.

Ready to cook?

Maybe it's your first year hosting Thanksgiving, or maybe you just need a little inspiration before cooking up a feast for the holiday.

Going shopping?

We have compiled a list of major retailers' store hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Of all the stores we looked at, only two are open on Thanksgiving.

