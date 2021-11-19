Early Edition
TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Weekend weather

Today will be sunny windy, with a high near 47. 

Wind gusts will average between 13 and 18 mph, with some gusts reaching upward of 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 45. 

There's a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, increasing to 60% later in the evening. 

Click here for the seven-day forecast. 

10th annual Extraordinary Give kicks off today

The 10th annual Extraordinary Give began at midnight. 

Ayana McGraw Habitat Mural for Extra Give
In celebration of this year's Extra Give Ayana McGaw, daughter of a Habitat homeowner and recent graduate of PCAD, paints a rendition of her childhood Habitat home on the windows of Tread House fitness studio, on Penn Square in Lancaster Thursday Nov. 18, 2021.

Last year's event (which was virtual only) raised $13.4 million for local charities. 

As of 6:40 a.m., more than 2,000 gifts totaled more than $1 million dollars.

Click here to read more

USPS promises smoother holiday season for shipping

The United States Postal Service is promising a smoother year for holiday shipping. 

“Last year, for a variety of reasons, we were overwhelmed and were not able to meet the demands of the nation,” the USPS CEO said Nov. 10 at a meeting of the agency’s governing board.

To help improve delivery times this year, USPS is installing 112 machines capable of sorting 3,500 packages per hour at its distribution centers nationwide, including its Manheim Township location. 

Click here to read the full story. 

2 Lancaster County businesses see different impact as supply chain disruptions continue

As the global supply chain continues to cause disruptions nationwide, the contrast of its impact can be seen at two local county businesses. 

Primitives by Kathy has supercharged its growth over the past 25 years by working almost exclusively with suppliers in China and India. 

Lapp's Toys
Shelves are filled with wooden toy horse and buggies at Lapp's Toys Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Two miles away, at Lapp's Toys, workers cut and sand wooden toys and furniture. 

Business reporter Chad Umble takes a look inside of how the two businesses differ as supply chain disruptions continue. 

Click here to read the full story. 

Finding her sport: Warwick senior to compete in triathlon at Drury University

When Sophie Brandwene first competed in a kids triathlon, she was among the top finishers. She was 11 years old competing with 18-year-olds and others who didn't make the 10-and-under age group. 

Sophie Brandwene - Warwick senior triathlete
Warwick senior Sophie Brandwene, at Speedwell Forge Lake in Warwick Twp. Wednesday Nov. 10, 2021.

After that, she told her dad, "I found my sport." 

Now, a senior at Warwick, Brandwene gets ready to compete in triathlon next year at Drury University, where she'll also study mathematics. 

“I just really love the sport,” she said. “I’m passionate about what I do.”

Click here to read the full story. 

2 L-L League teams get ready for playoff games tonight

Lampeter-Strasburg and Wilson will need to get defensive tonight to pull off wins in the District 3 playoffs. 

Lampeter-Strasburg will face Kennard-Dale tonight in the 4A semifinals.

Wilson takes on Harrisburg for the 6A title tomorrow afternoon. 

Click here to read more. 

Music, cookie tours and more: Here's what's happening in (or near) Lancaster County this weekend

From an Amish Cookie Tours to a Christmas show with more than 250 vendors, and even the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (in Hershey), there's plenty to do this weekend. 

Click here for a list of 7 events happening in or around Lancaster County. 

Regional look: Ex-cop, his 2 daughters and accomplice found dead

Robert Vicosa, a former police officer from Baltimore County, Maryland, was the center of a state-wide manhunt after he took his two daughters from their mother's house in York County earlier in the week. 

Ex-Officer-Carjacking

This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County Police Officer Robert Vicosa and Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum. Four people were found dead Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, inside a car which matched the description of a vehicle connected to the former Maryland police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Elena Russo, spokeswoman for Maryland State Police, declined to identify the four victims because family hadn't been notified and the investigation was ongoing. But she said police believe they know who the victims are.

Vicosa, his daughters, and an accomplice, who was another former police officer, were all found dead on Thursday. 

Click here to read more. 

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline: 

- Lancaster County Prison officials, workers speak out for higher pay: 'It is inhumane the way we are working'

- Lancaster farmer at odds with feds over inspections faces contempt finding (again) after skipping hearing

- Lancaster Cast Iron opens retail shop in former schoolhouse in Conestoga

