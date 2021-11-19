“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Weekend weather

Today will be sunny windy, with a high near 47.

Wind gusts will average between 13 and 18 mph, with some gusts reaching upward of 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures today will be about 10-20° cooler than yesterday, only topping out in the upper 30s-40s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel colder. Lake effect snow showers will continue in NW PA until early afternoon, with up to 1 inch of additional accum possible. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/2JJ40kzUQp — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 19, 2021

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 45.

There's a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, increasing to 60% later in the evening.

Click here for the seven-day forecast.

10th annual Extraordinary Give kicks off today

The 10th annual Extraordinary Give began at midnight.

Last year's event (which was virtual only) raised $13.4 million for local charities.

As of 6:40 a.m., more than 2,000 gifts totaled more than $1 million dollars.

Click here to read more.

USPS promises smoother holiday season for shipping

The United States Postal Service is promising a smoother year for holiday shipping.

“Last year, for a variety of reasons, we were overwhelmed and were not able to meet the demands of the nation,” the USPS CEO said Nov. 10 at a meeting of the agency’s governing board.

To help improve delivery times this year, USPS is installing 112 machines capable of sorting 3,500 packages per hour at its distribution centers nationwide, including its Manheim Township location.

Click here to read the full story.

2 Lancaster County businesses see different impact as supply chain disruptions continue

As the global supply chain continues to cause disruptions nationwide, the contrast of its impact can be seen at two local county businesses.

Primitives by Kathy has supercharged its growth over the past 25 years by working almost exclusively with suppliers in China and India.

Two miles away, at Lapp's Toys, workers cut and sand wooden toys and furniture.

Business reporter Chad Umble takes a look inside of how the two businesses differ as supply chain disruptions continue.

Click here to read the full story.

Finding her sport: Warwick senior to compete in triathlon at Drury University

When Sophie Brandwene first competed in a kids triathlon, she was among the top finishers. She was 11 years old competing with 18-year-olds and others who didn't make the 10-and-under age group.

After that, she told her dad, "I found my sport."

Now, a senior at Warwick, Brandwene gets ready to compete in triathlon next year at Drury University, where she'll also study mathematics.

“I just really love the sport,” she said. “I’m passionate about what I do.”

Click here to read the full story.

2 L-L League teams get ready for playoff games tonight

Lampeter-Strasburg and Wilson will need to get defensive tonight to pull off wins in the District 3 playoffs.

Lampeter-Strasburg will face Kennard-Dale tonight in the 4A semifinals.

Wilson takes on Harrisburg for the 6A title tomorrow afternoon.

Click here to read more.

Music, cookie tours and more: Here's what's happening in (or near) Lancaster County this weekend

From an Amish Cookie Tours to a Christmas show with more than 250 vendors, and even the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (in Hershey), there's plenty to do this weekend.

Click here for a list of 7 events happening in or around Lancaster County.

Regional look: Ex-cop, his 2 daughters and accomplice found dead

Robert Vicosa, a former police officer from Baltimore County, Maryland, was the center of a state-wide manhunt after he took his two daughters from their mother's house in York County earlier in the week.

Vicosa, his daughters, and an accomplice, who was another former police officer, were all found dead on Thursday.

Click here to read more.

