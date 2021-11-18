“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Sunny and (almost) 70

Today will be the warmest day of the week for Lancaster County, with temperatures expected to peak around 69.

There's a 60% chance of rain today, increasing to an 80% chance later tonight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Thu-Nov 18, 2021 @ 6:30 AM EST: A strong cold front will march east across the state this morning. Very mild mid morning temps in the 50s (or 20 to 25 deg F above normal) will drop sharply this afternoon. Temps in the east will rise to 15-20 degrees above normal. #PAWX #CTPWX pic.twitter.com/7RiXPT0vy2 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 18, 2021

Temps will drop back down into the mid-40s on Friday and Saturday.

'I call her my walking miracle'

Nearly two months ago, on a trip back to Lancaster County from a religious retreat in New York, a bus full of high school girls and volunteers crashed in Schuylkill County.

Adelynn Connors was one of 32 people injured in the crash.

Her back was broken. Her ribs on both sides were cracked. She underwent a massive blood transfusion and suffered a concussion so bad it weakened her eyesight.

After nearly a month in the hospital, Adelynn was released home, where she's still working on building her strength back up.

Federal jury clears Lancaster city police officer in excessive force case

A federal jury cleared Lancaster city police Lt. Nathan Nickel of accusations that he used excessive force on a city woman during her arrest four years ago.

The verdict was announced Wednesday in a federal courtroom in Philadelphia by an eight-member jury.

The case was notable in that it was the first excessive force case involving a city officer to go to trial in at least the past 20 years, if not longer.

Sisters from Penn Manor, Manheim Central face off in NCAA field hockey semifinals

Two sets of Lancaster County sisters will face each other Friday during the NCAA Division I field hockey semifinals.

Penn Manor graduates Brooke and Emma DeBerdine, now playing for the Maryland Terrapins, will face Liberty's Maddie and Lexi Hosler, who graduated from Manheim Central.

The winner of the Maryland-Liberty contest will face the Harvard-Northwestern winner in the final on Sunday.

Music fest focuses on giving on Friday night at Phantom Power

Lancaster County native Alex Colon said that you get what you give to your community.

That's what drove him to help organize the Ripple Effect Give-Back Festival, slated for Friday at Phantom Power.

The concert will feature many local artists and raise money and canned and nonperishable goods.

Oddities in the archives

This photo appeared on the seventh page of the Lancaster Daily Intelligencer's Friday, Nov. 18, 1921 edition of the paper, under the "Boy and girls Newspaper" section.

The short description says that "something new in the line of pets appeared recently, when Miss Evelyn Gale took her little raccoon for a walk on the boardwalk in Atlantic City."

Raccoons as pets seemed to be rising in popularity in the early 20th century.

President Calvin Coolidge, the 30th president of the U.S. (1923-1929), and First Lady Grace Coolidge even had pet raccoons that lived at the White House. Their names were Rebecca and Reuben.

