“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Clear and cool today, rain possible tomorrow

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 59.

There will be a calm wind in the morning, with gusts around 5 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, with a 50% chance during the day and a 70% chance Thursday night.

Click here for the full seven-day forecast.

State-ordered recount for Commonwealth Court begins today

Lancaster County's elections office will begin a state-ordered recount of votes for a seat on the Commonwealth Court today.

The recount was automatically triggered when Democrat Lori Dumas was shown to be leading Republican Drew Crompton by a 0.33% margin.

Lancaster County began preparing for the recount earlier this week, calling in 45 volunteers to help with ballot separation and rescanning.

Click here to read the full story.

More cameras, less crime?

Seventeen more cameras will be placed around Lancaster city by the Lancaster Safety Coalition over the next two years, bringing the total number of public safety cameras to 187.

The new cameras are "ultra-high definition" four-way cameras.

Currently, the Lancaster Safety Coalition has 170 cameras around the city. This will be the nonprofit's biggest upgrade in 15 years.

Click here to read the full story.

Bill Fisher, longtime Sunday News sports editor, dies at 93

Bill Fisher said he used to be excited to go to work everyday as the sports editor for LNP.

Fisher was the sports editor of the Sunday News from 1971 through his retirement 25 years later, in 1996.

He died on Saturday. He was 93.

Click here to read about Fisher's 'zeal' and what his colleagues say made him a great coworker and writer.

Looking ahead for Penn State

Take a read through Mike Gross' "Penn State five takes" as he breaks down James Franklin's weekly press conference.

Gross takes a look at Senior Day at Beaver Stadium, rumors of Franklin leaving State College and what's next for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State is 6-4 overall, coming off of a loss to Michigan last Saturday.

Click here to read the full story.

Wreaths give city holiday spirit

City of Lancaster Parks and Recreation Department employees hung up 500 wreaths throughout Lancaster city on Tuesday.

The wreaths were hung along Vine, King, Orange, Chestnut, Prince, Queen and Duke streets.

Ex-cop who took his daughters at gunpoint still wanted

Police in York County are still looking for Robert Vicosa, also known as Robert Brown, (pictured) after he took a woman captive at gunpoint at a home in Windsor Township and then stole her car, driving off with his two young daughters.

Robert Vicosa Robert Vicosa, also known as Robert Brown, broke into a home in Windsor Township where he first took a woman captive at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the daughters are believed to be in "extreme danger."

Vicosa was an officer with the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland, according to WGAL. He was terminated in August.

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Coroner IDs 3 people who died in two separate Route 30 crashes that happened hours apart last week

- Lebanon City Police charge 19-year-old York man in fatal shooting

- 'Thaddeus Stevens' seeks meeting with admirer Bob Dylan in Hershey Tuesday