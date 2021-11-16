“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Clear, chilly day ahead for Lancaster

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 48.

No rain is expected and wind gusts will be about 6 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Sunny but cool today, then warmth and clouds arrive tomorrow. ☁🌡A cold front Thursday will bring rain then cooler weather Friday. 🌧🥶#PAwx 5:00am 11/16/21 pic.twitter.com/EqceodFxyD — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 16, 2021

Temperatures will warm up over the next few days, peaking on Thursday with a high of 66, before dropping back into the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for a full seven-day forecast.

Manheim Township school board votes to keep mask requirement, but how long could it last?

During a special meeting that lasted more than three and a half hours Monday night, the Manheim Township school board voted to maintain their current mask policy.

But, after the election earlier this month, the school board will shift from a 7-2 Democratic majority to a 6-3 GOP majority. The decision could be reversed in a few weeks.

About two dozen residents spoke to the school board about masks during the meeting's public comment section.

The mask mandate for schools is set to expire on Jan. 17, 2022.

Click here to read the full story.

High schoolers invest in the stock market − $30,000 to be exact

Ephrata high school students learning about the stock market decided to put real money on the line in a series of investments.

And after one year, the $30,000 the Ephrata high school club invested made a 3.2% growth.

The Mounts Fund, an extracurricular club at Ephrata High School, received the seed money from the Ephrata Area Education Foundation.

“Students learn about the stock market in class, but the club teaches them how to invest real money in real companies,” the group's advisory Larry Hagen said.

Click here to read the full story.

Catch all the all-stars

Check out this season's L-L League all-stars below, including girls soccer, field hockey and more.

- Girls, boys cross country all-stars

- Field hockey all-stars

- Field hockey all-league all-stars

- Girls soccer all-stars

- Boys soccer all-stars

Looking back at Lancaster

Take a trip back through Lancaster history with Lancaster That Was, exploring the archives of LNP | LancasterOnline.

From Lancaster County tobacco growers becoming the first in the country to control their product "from seed to smoker" to irate letters to the editor about long-haired men.

Click here to read the full story.

Jonathan Groff key role in HBO documentary slated for next year

Lancaster County native Jonathan Groff will be one of the producers of a documentary slated to air next year on HBO, according to Playbill.com.

He'll also be in the documentary, which will feature performances and behind-the-scenes moments from "Spring Awakening," a Broadway musical Groff co-starred in,

Monday was the 15th anniversary of the Tony Award-winning rock musical, which also featured Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr.

Click here to read the full story.

Here's what other people are reading this morning on LancasterOnline:

- Etown man bragged of sexually assaulting girl on social media; threatened her to stay quiet: police

- 'Whose Line' improv comedians to perform at Hershey Theatre

- 'He loved to be connected with communities': Lancaster pediatrician who died after hit-and-run remembered as giving, helpful