Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, November 15, 2021.
Chilly day on deck for Lancaster
Today will be mostly sunny and chilly, with a high near 49 expected.
Wind gusts could reach upward of 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Temps will warm up slowly throughout the week, peaking in the high-60s on Thursday.
Click here to read more about this week's weather and what to expect. COVID-19 long haulers continue to struggle with symptoms months after diagnosis
“People expect me to say I’m doing better,” 37-year-old Kyle Schlinkman said. “I hate to say that I’m not.”
Schlinkman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020. Nearly a year later, he still needs oxygen and keeping food down has been an issue.
Kyle Schlinkman shows his backpack that holds a portable oxygen concentrator and a feed pump, in his East Donegal Township home Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Schlinkman, who was infected with COVID-19 in December, is one of a growing number of people called “long haulers” experiencing the effects of the novel coronavirus weeks, months, even a year after being infected.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
He's one of 13.7 million Americans who are estimated to have long COVID.
Click here to read the full story. Is the Strasburg Rail Road whistle more disruptive than it used to be?
The train whistles that Danay Hershey and her dad are used to hearing have seemed to sound louder and higher-pitched.
Dan Hershey said the whistles start earlier in the day, too, sometimes before 7 a.m.
Strasburg Rail Road's engine number 89 rolls through the crossing on Cherry Hill Road in Paradise Township on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
"They’re doing it more than they need to,” Dan Hershey added.
Strasburg Rail Road said that whistles don't necessarily correspond with certain trains and that the whistles can change often.
Click here to read the Lancaster Watchdog story here. Sports from over the weekend
Only two Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams remain in the District 3 playoffs.
Click here to read more about what's next for Lampeter-Strasburg and Wilson.
Penn State lost against Michagan, 21-17, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are currently 6-4 this season.
Click here to read Mike Gross' column on close loss, which dropped Penn State to 3-4 in the Big Ten.
Penn State vs. Michigan - Big Ten Football
Penn State's Brandon Smith (12) tackles Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State kicker Jordan Stout (98) boots a field goal against Michigan during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) takes off running against Michigan during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, on the sidelines as the team takes on Penn State during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Keyvone Lee (24) gets away from Michigan's Rod Moore (19) during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Ellis Brooks (13) comes in to make the tackle on Michigan's Erick All (83) during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass against Michigan during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's student section goes crazy after the go ahead score against Michigan during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's vJahan Dotson (5) catches a pass for a two point conversion against Michigan during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Tyler Warren (44) reacts after catching a pass for a touchdown against Michigan during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Tyler Warren (44) catches a pass for a touchdown as Michigan's D.J. Turner (5) defends during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Jahan Dotson (5) makes a catch in front of Michigan's Vincent Gray (5) during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Jaquan Brisker (1) stops Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) for a loss during second half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) dives to recover his own fumble against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Jahan Dotson (5) takes off after a catch against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Brandon Smith (12) gets a piece of the ball as Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) tries to throw a pass during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie (17) sacks Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields (5) reacts after a tackle against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State kicker Jordan Stout (98) watches his field goal sail through the uprights against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Curtis Jacobs (23) catches a pass for first down on a fake punt attempt against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Michigan's Roman Wilson (14) hauls in a pass for a touchdown as Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. (9) defends during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Theo Johnson (84) reaches the ball but can’t get it across the goal line against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State's Theo Johnson (84) makes a catch against Michigan during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) slides in front of Michigan's Rod Moore (19) during first half action of an NCAA football game in State College Pa. Saturday Nov. 13, 2021.
Have you been seeing purple blazes on trees recently?
Outdoors reporter Ad Crable writes about what those new-ish blazes mean and how they're being used so far, from his perspective around the county.
Click here to read the full story. Antique Cold revolver could get $800K at auction this week
An auction on Wednesday and Thursday at Morphy Auctions in Denver will feature a "fantastic selection" of "guns that won the West," according to Dan Morphy, president of Morhpy Auctions.
Included in that selection is a Colt "Buntline Special" single-action Army Revolver, estimated to be worth between $400,000 to $800,000.
is 1931 biography “Wyatt Earp – Frontier Marshall,” that 19th-century pulp writer Edward Judson (whose pen name was Ned Buntline) once commissioned Colt to produce five revolvers known as “Buntline Specials” to present to Dodge City lawmen including Wyatt Earp.
