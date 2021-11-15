“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

It’s published Monday through Friday, between 6 and 7 a.m.

Here’s the Early Edition for Monday, November 15, 2021.

Chilly day on deck for Lancaster

Today will be mostly sunny and chilly, with a high near 49 expected.

Wind gusts could reach upward of 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

TODAY: Cold and breezy with scattered snow/rain showers in the morning TUESDAY: Becoming sunnier and less windyWEDNESDAY: Warm and cloudy#PAwx pic.twitter.com/c7hc99v0lu — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) November 15, 2021

Temps will warm up slowly throughout the week, peaking in the high-60s on Thursday.

Click here to read more about this week's weather and what to expect.

COVID-19 long haulers continue to struggle with symptoms months after diagnosis

“People expect me to say I’m doing better,” 37-year-old Kyle Schlinkman said. “I hate to say that I’m not.”

Schlinkman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020. Nearly a year later, he still needs oxygen and keeping food down has been an issue.

He's one of 13.7 million Americans who are estimated to have long COVID.

Click here to read the full story.

Is the Strasburg Rail Road whistle more disruptive than it used to be?

The train whistles that Danay Hershey and her dad are used to hearing have seemed to sound louder and higher-pitched.

Dan Hershey said the whistles start earlier in the day, too, sometimes before 7 a.m.

"They’re doing it more than they need to,” Dan Hershey added.

Strasburg Rail Road said that whistles don't necessarily correspond with certain trains and that the whistles can change often.

Click here to read the Lancaster Watchdog story here.

Sports from over the weekend

Only two Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams remain in the District 3 playoffs.

Click here to read more about what's next for Lampeter-Strasburg and Wilson.

Penn State lost against Michagan, 21-17, on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are currently 6-4 this season.

Click here to read Mike Gross' column on close loss, which dropped Penn State to 3-4 in the Big Ten.

Have you been seeing purple blazes on trees recently?

Outdoors reporter Ad Crable writes about what those new-ish blazes mean and how they're being used so far, from his perspective around the county.

Click here to read the full story.

Antique Cold revolver could get $800K at auction this week

An auction on Wednesday and Thursday at Morphy Auctions in Denver will feature a "fantastic selection" of "guns that won the West," according to Dan Morphy, president of Morhpy Auctions.

Included in that selection is a Colt "Buntline Special" single-action Army Revolver, estimated to be worth between $400,000 to $800,000.

is 1931 biography “Wyatt Earp – Frontier Marshall,” that 19th-century pulp writer Edward Judson (whose pen name was Ned Buntline) once commissioned Colt to produce five revolvers known as “Buntline Specials” to present to Dodge City lawmen including Wyatt Earp.

Click here to read the full story and to learn more about the auction.

