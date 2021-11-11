“Early Edition” is a guide to help you jumpstart your morning, get the news you need to know and catch up on what you missed.

Cloudy and calm, rain ahead

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 61 and calm winds in the morning.

Winds could pick up and reach gusts as high as 22mph, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Rain and thunderstorms will roll through the county overnight, with 100% chance of rain after 2 a.m., NWS said. Rain is expected most of the day Friday.

Veteran couple, brought together by service, have continued desire to serve

Abraham and Katrina Avilés, of East Lampeter Township, met through the military.

The couple served together in Iraq at Camp Taji -- an experience they say shaped their lives.

"We learned to appreciate what we have, the American way of life and our freedoms," Abraham Avilés said.

Lancaster farmer taking advice from extremist group in court battle with feds

Amos Miller, an Upper Leacock farmer who's embroiled in a legal fight with the government, is taking advice from extremists who don't believe in government authority, his current attorney says.

Miller and his farm have been at odds with the government for years over federal food safety inspection regulations.

His current attorney, Steven Lafuente, of Dallas, Texas, wants to be done representing Miller, saying, "I don't want to have anything to do with these sovereign citizen people at all."

In-depth look at tomorrow night's playoff games

Tomorrow night will feature big games for seven L-L League football teams in the second week of the PIAA District 3 playoffs.

Remaining teams are: Hempfield and Wilson in Class 6A, Manheim Central and Warwick in Class 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg, Cocalico and Donegal in Class 4A.

All seven teams need to win to progress.

Honoring veterans with freebies, discounts on Veterans Day

Lancaster County restaurants and other business will say 'thank you' to veterans and active-duty military members by giving discounts and freebies today.

Military ID is required to receive the discounts and some may apply to immediate family members, too.

103 years ago today

This is the front page of Lancaster's Daily New Era, printed as an extra edition on November 11, 1918, announcing the end of World War I.

The armistice -- an agreement to stop fighting -- was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

